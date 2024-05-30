Police needed four Taser shots and pepper spray to bring down machete-swinging Fife labourer

Police needed four Taser shots and pepper spray to stop a knifeman wielding a blade in each hand as he swung a machete at an officer in Fife.

PC Harry Black managed to dodge Joroslaw Szmajda’s machete attack in Methil on Hogmanay 2022.

But it took multiple Taser hits to bring down the raging attacker.

Police had been called to the house on Beech Avenue by the 42-year-old labourer’s terrified partner.

After drinking, then arguing, the woman had gone to her parents’ house but Szmajda followed her and started cutting his own face with a knife.

Knife thug

Szmajda appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assaulting the police officer.

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court Szmajda and the woman had been in an 11-year relationship but he had developed a drinking problem during lockdown, which caused a rift between them.

As he self-harmed, the woman called police to alert them to his weapon use.

When officers arrived, she was screaming he was “in the kitchen”.

PC Black took out his Taser and went into the kitchen, followed closely by other officers.

Szmajda was holding two large knives by his side, one of which looked like a machete.

The officer instructed Szmajda to drop the weapons but he merely walked towards the constable with the knives.

Multiple Taser shots

The fiscal depute continued: “PC Black shouted ‘deploying Taser’ to alert the other officers and the accused.

“PC Black discharged his Taser, which initially struck the accused on the left side of his jacket to no effect and the accused continued to approach him.

“He then kicked PC Black on the right knee.

“PC Black moved back and discharged his Taser for a second time, again to no effect.

“The accused roared out at PC Black and attempted to strike him with the machete, swinging his right hand towards PC Black, who moved quickly out of the way to avoid being struck.”

The officer managed to get out of the kitchen and pressed the emergency button for back up while reloading his Taser.

He then stood at the front of the property as Szmajda came out of the kitchen, still brandishing the two knives.

PC Black again told Szmajda to drop the knives but he did not respond so he discharged his Taser for a third time, again to no effect.

When he fired it for a fourth time it struck Szmajda’s leg, while another officer used pepper spray to bring him under control.

Other officers rushed to assist and Szmajda was handcuffed.

Bail breach

The court heard a brown-handled knife and black-handled blade were seized.

Szmajda, aided in court by a Polish interpreter, also admitted breaching a bail condition by entering Beech Avenue between July 30 and August 20 last year.

Ms Allan said Szmajda has previous convictions, including a domestically-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentencing on Szmajda, of Pitcorthie Drive, Dunfermline, until July 8 to obtain background reports and for consideration of a non-harassment order.

Bail was continued meantime.

Rising tide of attacks

The Courier told earlier this month of the high number of attacks on police officer in Fife and the toll they take on the force.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan told The Courier: “Nobody deserves to be injured doing their job and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Being assaulted can have long-lasting effects, both physically and mentally.

“Police officers are no different and violence directed towards them when they’re trying to keep people safe is totally unacceptable.”

