Animal ban for cruel Stirlingshire dog owner seen kicking and punching pet Labrador

A cruel dog owner from Stirlingshire who was seen kicking and punching his pet Labrador has been banned from keeping animals for three years.

Horrified witnesses reported Alan Scott to the Scottish SSPCA after watching him drunkenly assault his dog in the street.

They said he pummelled his pet with his feet and “a closed fist” after it tried to escape from him.

The dog, a fox red lab called Brag, was rescued from Scott’s clutches after police and animal welfare officers descended on his property in Fallin, near Stirling.

Scott, 59, appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted causing the dog unnecessary suffering on August 10 last year.

Inspector calls

Prosecutor Lindsay Brooks said an SSPCA inspector went to Scott’s home at about 4.45pm.

“She attended in response to a complaint that a male had been seen beating a dog in the street.

“He was seen repeatedly kicking the dog in the stomach and punching it on the head multiple times.”

There was no answer at Scott’s door so the inspector left her card and walked away.

Ms Brooks said: “About half an hour later, another member of the public told the inspector she had witnessed the owner kicking the dog within the property.

“The inspector requested police assistance and re-attended at the locus.

“Back at the property, the accused answered the door and seemed to be intoxicated.

“He was made aware of the complaints.”

Brag was seized by officers and removed from the property.

The dog checked over but did not appear to be injured.

The fiscal depute said: “Statements were taken from witnesses who saw the dog being assaulted.

“One witness told police that the dog had escaped from its owner.

“Mr Scott came looking for the dog and upon finding him, starting kicking him in the stomach area.

“He then continued to hit the dog on the head with a closed fist.”

Ms Brooks confirmed Brag is now waiting to be rehomed.

No memory of attack

Defence solicitor Alistair Ross said: “The situation, candidly, is that Mr Scott has his own troubles.

“However, he appreciates that his behaviour – which he has no memory of and was fuelled by alcohol – has to be something the court views with concern.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Scott: “I take into account that you have no previous convictions but clearly this behaviour against an animal was unacceptable.

“You will be disqualified from owning or caring for an animal for three years but beyond that I will make no further order.”

