Perthshire stalker sent unwanted 12,000 texts to frightened victim

A Perthshire stalker sent a woman 12,000 unwanted texts in a single year.

Robbie Johnstone, 34, of Alyth, stood trial at the High Court in Livingston, where he was described as being “controlling and abusive” after taking cocaine and alcohol.

He was convicted by a jury of vile offending against two women, including holding one’s head under water and kicking her stomach while she was pregnant.

Stalker

The jury heard Johnstone had threatened to tell his stalking victim’s husband about their year-long sexual affair in 2020 if she refused to continue having sex with him – a threat he carried out on Father’s Day that year.

During a course of abusive conduct which caused the married woman fear and alarm, Johnstone repeatedly contacted her, threatened her with violence and turned up uninvited at her address and other locations.

He demanded to know her whereabouts, monitored her movements and on one occasion, assaulted her by trying to punch her.

Bath terror

Johnstone was also found guilty of a series of vicious assaults on a second, pregnant, woman.

The jury found him guilty of pushing her head underwater in the bath and holding it there in September 2014.

When he let her get her head above water he kicked her in the stomach.

The woman said in evidence she was terrified something was going to happen to harm her baby.

He was convicted of threatening to cut her finger with a knife, pushing her on the body and causing her to fall onto a clothes horse and her stomach, headbutting her, spitting on her and repeatedly slapping her on the face with his hand.

He was found guilty of choking her with a belt, leaving marks on her neck, and kicking her on the body, all to her injury.

Cleared of rape charges

Giving evidence in his own defence Johnstone said the complainers – who maintained they did not know each other – had made up the allegations.

He was cleared of seven charges of rape and one of attempted rape, as well as a number of physical assaults after jurors returned majority not proven verdicts.

Judge Lord Young granted bail, called for a report into the accused’s background and deferred sentencing until June 20 at the High Court in Paisley.

