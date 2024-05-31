Perthshire stalker sent unwanted 12,000 texts to frightened victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire stalker sent unwanted 12,000 texts to frightened victim

Robbie Johnstone also terrorised a second woman in a series of brutal incidents.

By Vic Rodrick
Robbie Johnstone
Robbie Johnstone will be sentenced later.

A Perthshire stalker sent a woman 12,000 unwanted texts in a single year.

Robbie Johnstone, 34, of Alyth, stood trial at the High Court in Livingston, where he was described as being “controlling and abusive” after taking cocaine and alcohol.

He was convicted by a jury of vile offending against two women, including holding one’s head under water and kicking her stomach while she was pregnant.

Stalker

The jury heard Johnstone had threatened to tell his stalking victim’s husband about their year-long sexual affair in 2020 if she refused to continue having sex with him – a threat he carried out on Father’s Day that year.

During a course of abusive conduct which caused the married woman fear and alarm, Johnstone repeatedly contacted her, threatened her with violence and turned up uninvited at her address and other locations.

He demanded to know her whereabouts, monitored her movements and on one occasion, assaulted her by trying to punch her.

Bath terror

Johnstone was also found guilty of a series of vicious assaults on a second, pregnant, woman.

The jury found him guilty of pushing her head underwater in the bath and holding it there in September 2014.

When he let her get her head above water he kicked her in the stomach.

The woman said in evidence she was terrified something was going to happen to harm her baby.

He was convicted of threatening to cut her finger with a knife, pushing her on the body and causing her to fall onto a clothes horse and her stomach, headbutting her, spitting on her and repeatedly slapping her on the face with his hand.

He was found guilty of choking her with a belt, leaving marks on her neck, and kicking her on the body, all to her injury.

Cleared of rape charges

Giving evidence in his own defence Johnstone said the complainers – who maintained they did not know each other – had made up the allegations.

He was cleared of seven charges of rape and one of attempted rape, as well as a number of physical assaults after jurors returned majority not proven verdicts.

Judge Lord Young granted bail, called for a report into the accused’s background and deferred sentencing until June 20 at the High Court in Paisley.

