Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Cuing up compo and in a dark place

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Kelty man who assaulted and injured a 12-year-old boy has been handed a four-month curfew order.

Shaun Todd, 22, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting seizing the child and kicking him on the body in he village on August 19 last year.

Todd, of Blair Street, was aged 21 at the time.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said his remorseful client did not realise the age of the boy, who suffered bruising.

Pensioner targeted

A married couple assaulted and conspired to rob a 86-year-old man and marched him to his bank to withdraw cash in Perth. Alan and Louise Marshall took their elderly victim to their home in rural Perthshire, where he undressed and had his photo taken. The Marshalls then threatened him and demanded he hand over £300.

Louise and Alan Marshall
Louise and Alan Marshall leaving court.

Cuing up compensation

A Perth man has admitted smashing up his ex-partner’s van with a snooker cue.

Gavin Taylor caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the Ford Transit, while its owner hid from him, alone inside her home.

Taylor, 52, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted willfully and recklessly attacking the parked vehicle in Eriksay Place on September 6 last year.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said Taylor turned up at his ex’s home at about 7.30pm.

“She hid under her window, hoping that she wouldn’t be seen by him.

“From her position, she could see the accused moving towards her vehicle.

“He used what she thought was a metal bar to repeatedly strike the windscreen and body work, causing damage to both.”

The court heard a neighbour also witnessed Taylor attacking the car.

“She was so alarmed by this, she moved to the front door and shouted at him to go away,” the fiscal depute said.

“The accused threw down the pole and walked off.”

The complainer’s car was left with a smashed windscreen, scratches on door panels and both wing mirrors broken.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said the car was written off.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence to clarify the value of the damage caused.

“I am determined that you repay her,” she told Taylor.

Devastating accident

Fife man Barray Pae has been left unable to work since losing the fingers from his left hand in an industrial accident in April 2021. His employer, skip hire firm William Russell & Sons Ltd in Dunfermline was fined for health and safety breaches which led to the gruesome accident.

Barry Pae industrial accident
Barry Pae. Image: Digby Brown.

A dark place

A Stirlingshire man caught with child abuse images has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

Stephen Doull, 30, appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and admitting having obscene photographs of children at his home in Gallamuir Drive, Plean, between December 18 2021 and January 13 2022.

The court heard some of the images were at category A, the most severe type.

Solicitor Ken Dalling told said: “He was in a dark place at the time of this offending and that dark place ended in criminality.

“He now knows that he had things out of proportion but that was how he was feeling at the time.”

Mr Dalling said: “He does not seek to diminish the level of offending, he knows this involves the abuse of children and he’s not proud of any of that.”

Doull is now actively seeking to address his underlying issues, the court heard.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed Doull on supervision for two years and ordered him to engage with the Moving Forward programme for sex offenders.

Dog beater banned

Cruel dog owner Alan Scott from Stirlingshire, who was seen kicking and punching his pet Labrador Brag, has been banned from keeping animals for three years. Horrified witnesses reported him to the Scottish SSPCA after seeing him drunkenly assault his dog in the street in Fallin.

Alan Scott
Alan Scott appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and admitted kicking and hitting his dog.

Ketamine driver

An eight times over the limit (160mics/ 20) ketamine driver must meet with social workers before being sentenced.

Jamie Ramage, 23, of Castle Street in Forfar, who has a “similar” previous conviction, admitted driving while over the limit on West High Street in the town on October 6 last year.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, Sheriff Clair McLauchlan said: “This is an extremely high reading so it gives me some concern.”

She deferred sentencing until July 11 for reports and banned Ramage from the road.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

