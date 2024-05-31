Fife skip hire firm fined after labourer lost fingers in horrific accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife skip hire firm fined after labourer lost fingers in horrific accident

Barry Pae, from Dunfermline, has been unable to work since the ghastly incident in 2021.

By Jamie McKenzie
Barry Pae, Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Barry Pae's former employer was fined at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for their role in the loss of his fingers. Image: Digby Brown.

A Fife skip hire firm has been fined £24,000 for health and safety failings which led to a labourer losing all the fingers from his left hand.

Barry Pae, 43, from Dunfermline suffered life-changing injuries while changing the blades on his employer WM Russell & Sons Ltd’s rapid granulator – a machine that extracts copper wire from its plastic coating – on April 9 2021.

The incident happened at the company’s premises at Lilliehill, just north of Dunfermline.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Mr Pae still struggles with daily tasks and suffers from PTSD, insomnia and nightmares.

Barry Pae industrial accident
Barry Pae lost the fingers of his left hand. Image: Digby Brown.

Prosecutor Blair Speed, of the health and safety investigations unit, told the court Mr Pae did not electrically isolate or unplug the machine before he started changing the blades.

He was using an allen key to loosen screws and his left hand slipped off the key and into the blade chamber.

WARNING – graphic images below

As he steadied himself with his right hand he accidentally pressed the start button, which caused a rotating drum to activate.

Mr Pae managed to catch the attention of another labourer who saw his colleague’s hand in the machine and his “very white” face.

The fiscal depute said: “The catastrophic nature of the injuries that he had sustained were obvious.”

Paramedics were called and Mr Pae was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

Barry Pae industrial accident
Barry Pae was left with horrific injuries. Image: Supplied by Barry Pae.

His left index, middle and ring fingers had been cut off and he suffered an open fracture to his left wrist, which needed a skin graft from his thigh.

Mr Pae was discharged from hospital two weeks later but needed further surgery to remove his little finger in December 2021 due to dead tissue.

Barry Pae industrial accident
Barry has been left with severe scarring after post-accident operations. Image: Supplied by Barry Pae.

In June last year further surgery treated carpal tunnel syndrome associated with his injuries.

The fiscal depute said Mr Pae suffers ongoing issues with pain management and mental health.

He has been left with little movement in his left wrist and only slight movement in his thumb and finds daily tasks a struggle.

He has been unable to work since the incident.

Conviction welcomed

The father-of-one welcomed the conviction in a statement via lawyers Digby Brown.

“There’s no two ways about it – this injury changed my life.

“I knew straight away the incident was bad – as soon as it happened I saw my fingers lying there in the machine.

“It was hard to comprehend that sight. I was just silenced with shock.

“I’ve been left unable to work, unable to live a normal independent life and unable to simply hold my partner’s hand again.

Barry Pae industrial accident
Barry has been unable to work since the accident. Image: Digby Brown.

“No fine William Russell & Sons gets would ever be enough as it could never reflect the damage done to me and my family.

“But it is completely right the firm is held accountable for what happened – getting recognition has been important for me.

“I’d just like to thank three work pals who helped me on the day – they know who they are – and the NHS staff for their ongoing support and treatment however my recovery is still ongoing and I would like to request that my privacy is respected.”

Health and safety breaches

The family run business, currently employing 34 people, took the machine out of operation after the incident.

A HSE investigation established the interlock switch, which should have prevented the granulator from starting when another part of the machine (the hopper) was opened to get access to the blades, was full of debris.

Had the machine been properly maintained – weekly checks are recommended – it could not have started when Mr Pae accidentally pressed the button.

William Russell &amp; Sons, at Lilliehill, Dunfermline
The accident happened at William Russell & Sons, at Lilliehill, Dunfermline. Image: Google.

The court heard Mr Pae had not been shown any documentation relevant to operating the machine and was trained in its use by another labourer with no assessment of his competence.

Mr Speed said: “The underlying cause of the incident was that the company failed to provide a safe system of work.”

The company admitted a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, in that they failed to keep Mr Pae safe at work between April 2 – when he was told he would be operating the machine – and April 9 2021, the date of the accident.

In particular the firm failed to provide a safe system of work for the task of removal and replacement of rotary blades on a rapid granulator machine by failing to keep its interlock safety devices in good repair and failing to provide proper training.

Company changes since accident

Counsel David Nicolson for the company – which had two directors in court for the hearing on Thursday – said: “The incident had a deep impact on the whole organisation and was taken extremely seriously at the highest level.

“Directors are absolutely determined it won’t happen again.”

Mr Nicolson stressed the debris in the machine built up over a “short period of time”.

External trainers have been brought in and another company has been instructed to draft health and safety policies and prepare risk assessments.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Mr Nicolson highlighted the business has been operating at a loss and turnover dropped during the pandemic.

He said accountants were of the view a “significant fine would potentially have fatal consequences for the business moving forward”.

He acknowledged the psychological impact on Mr Pae and said this will be dealt with in a civil claim in due course.

‘Calamitous series of events’

Sheriff Krista Johnston concluded the company “has a medium level of culpability” but the harm was “most grave and serious”.

She said what happened was “a result of a calamitous series of events culminating in Mr Pae pressing the start button to the machine by accident”.

The sheriff said she accepts the steps taken by the company to put into effect good health and safety procedures.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Alan and Louise Marshall. Image: Facebook
Married couple assaulted 86-year-old in Perth bank account raid bid
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — World Cup abuse and drive-by shooting
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thugs jailed for 'appalling' attack on strangers after Glenrothes night out
Edward Townsley, Perth Sheriff Court
Serial Facebook scammer caught again in Auchterarder hot tub hoax
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops
Jaroslaw Szmajda.
Police needed four Taser shots and pepper spray to bring down machete-swinging Fife labourer
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Kiss phobia and Buckie basher
Kieran Phillips, Victoria Street
Murder threat thug claimed Perth flat was ‘booby-trapped’ during six-hour siege
Police Scotland stock image
Fife PC concussed by falling window due to Kirkcaldy thug
Nikola Walker
Dundee couple found with drug stash beside dead body in Fife jailed