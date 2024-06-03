Arbroath delivery driver had home cannabis cultivation hidden from wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath delivery driver had home cannabis cultivation hidden from wife

Radek Sura, who has drug-related convictions from his native Czech Republic, has had almost £3,000 forfeited as well as his illicit crops.

By Ross Gardiner
Radek Sura, Dundee Sheriff Court
Radek Sura was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.

An Arbroath food delivery driver insisted to police his wife knew nothing of the cannabis cultivation he was running in his home.

Police were granted a warrant in July 2021 to search Radek Sura’s home after receiving intelligence about a possible cultivation there.

They raided his former Millfield Road address and found plants growing in a bedroom, as well as cabling leading to another cultivation area in the attic.

In court, self-employed Sura, 39, who has drug-related convictions from his Czech Republic homeland, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was ordered to complete unpaid work.

Warrant executed

Dundee Sheriff Court heard officers attended Sura’s then-home at 8.55am on July 27.

He told police: “My wife knows nothing about the plants.”

The bedroom contained a mature plant and 59 junior plants, all without buds.

Cabling leading up through the ceiling was followed and in the attic police found 12 more plants, which had buds.

Elsewhere in the house, police seized a safe containing more than £2,900.

They also found more than £700 worth of already harvested cannabis.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson explained the plants were worth between £200 and £600 each – a maximum potential value of more than £43,000, he said.

However, Sheriff Gregor Murray pointed out only the plants in the attic with buds could have been harvested.

Stopped using

Sura, now of Arbroath‘s Priory Crescent, first appeared in court on May 25 last year and has been on bail since then, pending sentencing.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “The essence of this is whether the plant develops a bud.

“At the time when the police entered the premises, there was no bud on the majority of the plants.

“He gives an explanation of his own heavy use of cannabis, which was legal in the Czech Republic.

“This has caused him to stop using cannabis, that’s improved his family life.

“He’s assessed as being minimum risk.”

Prison warning

Sheriff Murray ordered Sura to complete 180 hours of unpaid work and granted forfeiture of the plants and cash.

The sheriff stressed, when sentencing, he could only consider the 12 plants with buds, the already harvested cannabis and the cash and other items seized.

He said: “I sentence you on the following basis – this took place almost three years ago and the outcome of this has caused you to make many changes.

“Had it not been for the changes in your life, you would have undoubtedly faced a custodial sentence.”

