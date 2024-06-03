Dundee predator jailed for nine years after rapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee predator jailed for nine years after rapes

Matthew Sutcliffe was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court
Sutcliffe was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

A sexual predator from Dundee who raped two women as they slept has been jailed for nine years.

Matthew Sutcliffe preyed on the victims during a three year campaign of abuse at different addresses in the city.

The 35 year-old was also threatening and abusive to a young girl during that time.

Sutcliffe was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

He had earlier been convicted after a trial in Paisley of six charges, including raping the two women.

The offences took place between 2017 and 2020.

As well as the jail term, Judge Scott Pattison also ordered Sutcliffe to be supervised for a further two years on his release.

Further orders imposed

The attacks on one of the women also happened when she was awake.

Describing them, Judge Pattison told the accused: “You repeatedly raped her by essentially pressuring her, forcing her for the sake of keeping the peace.”

He said the offences were “persistent and serious”.

Sutcliffe was also hit with non-harassment orders banning him from contacting any of the victims.

Judge Pattison: “If you breach them, it will amount to a separate criminal offence.”

Sutcliffe was further put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

