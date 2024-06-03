Dundee predator jailed for nine years after rapes

A sexual predator from Dundee who raped two women as they slept has been jailed for nine years.

Matthew Sutcliffe preyed on the victims during a three year campaign of abuse at different addresses in the city.

The 35 year-old was also threatening and abusive to a young girl during that time.

Sutcliffe was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.

He had earlier been convicted after a trial in Paisley of six charges, including raping the two women.

The offences took place between 2017 and 2020.

As well as the jail term, Judge Scott Pattison also ordered Sutcliffe to be supervised for a further two years on his release.

Further orders imposed

The attacks on one of the women also happened when she was awake.

Describing them, Judge Pattison told the accused: “You repeatedly raped her by essentially pressuring her, forcing her for the sake of keeping the peace.”

He said the offences were “persistent and serious”.

Sutcliffe was also hit with non-harassment orders banning him from contacting any of the victims.

Judge Pattison: “If you breach them, it will amount to a separate criminal offence.”

Sutcliffe was further put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

