Tesla driver almost crashed into family-of-four during dodgy overtaking on A977 in Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tesla driver almost crashed into family-of-four during dodgy overtaking on A977 in Kinross-shire

Colin Henderson said he made a "misjudgement" when he tried to pass a HGV on the A977 in December 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
Colin Henderson
Colin Henderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving without due care or attention.

A travelling salesman has been told he was lucky to avoid ploughing his Tesla into a family-of-four during a dodgy overtaking manoeuvre on a busy Kinross-shire road.

Colin Henderson said he made a “misjudgement” when he tried to pass a HGV on the A977 in December 2022.

The 62-year-old went into the path of an oncoming car.

Both drivers had to swerve to avoid a head-on smash, with Henderson careering off the carriageway and into a tree.

Originally charged with dangerous driving, field sales executive Henderson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a reduced charge of driving carelessly.

Sheriff Grant McCulloch questioned why Henderson was not able to complete the overtaking in his white Tesla, which has a top speed of 145mph.

Brakes weren’t an option

The charge states on December 3 2022, Henderson drove at unsuitable speeds for road conditions and overtook when it was unsafe, causing others to take evasive action.

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said at the time, traffic was moderate and roads were wet.

The family-of-four were returning home from Falkirk and reached the straight section, between Blairingone and Powmill, at about 6pm.

“They were travelling at about 55 to 60 mph,” she said.

Colin Henderson leaving Perth Sheriff Court after being allowed to keep his driving licence.

“The male driver looked ahead and saw a vehicle overtaking an HGV coming towards his vehicle.

“He suddenly applied the brakes and shouted to his wife in the back seat.

“His wife looked up and also saw the car coming towards them.”

Ms Paterson said: “The driver managed to pass between the HGV and the accused’s car to avoid a collision.

“Mr Henderson’s Tesla veered to the right, off the road and collided with some trees.”

The family pulled over at a safe spot and the father ran back to check on the Tesla driver.

“The accused apologised profusely to him,” the fiscal depute said.

“He said he had misinterpreted something the HGV had done, which led him to overtake.

“Details were exchanged and police were contacted by both parties.”

Wrong signals?

When interviewed a few days later, Henderson, of Main Street, Crook of Devon, told officers: “I don’t accept that it was dangerous driving.

“If anything it was a slight misjudgement.”

He said: “I misinterpreted what the lorry driver was doing and that it was safe to go.”

The A977 between Blairingone and Powmill

Henderson said the fog lights of the HGV were going “off and on”.

“I said to my passenger, I think he’s signalling for us to go.”

He added: “I didn’t realise the size of the lorry.

“It was larger than I thought.

“I thought to slam on my brakes but instead I went to the grass verge.”

The court heard the car was damaged after colliding with trees at around 15 to 20mph.

Ms Paterson said: “The lorry driver said he was testing his brakes because he thought the road was icy.”

Surprisingly fast

Lawyer Joseph McPherson, defending, said his client had been heading out for the evening.

“It seems that he was previously behind the lorry for some time.

“He began to overtake and was doing about 40mph.

“When a car came round the corner, he found himself in a difficulty.

“Braking wasn’t an option, so he swerved onto the verge to allow the car to pass him.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr McPherson said: “As Mr Henderson is in field sales, his job is entirely dependent on driving.

“He has done 35,000 miles since this happened.

“It was very much an isolated incident.”

Sheriff McCulloch told Henderson: “The only time I have sat in the front of a Tesla, it moved surprisingly quickly.

“So why you didn’t manage to get past the lorry is beyond me.”

He said: “It is fortunate for this gentleman and his family that a collision did not occur.”

Henderson avoided a driving ban but was handed five penalty points and fined £450.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect granted bail after second court appearance
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Taxi rank attack and sheriff not friendly
Burnt out BMW in Lochee
Dundee man jailed after blowing up BMW in Lochee, destroying 3 cars
Steven Dick
Fife abuser repeatedly bashed woman's head off corner of wall
Ninewells Hospital
Angus woman who died at Ninewells day after baby passed away was given overdose…
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home
Police outside the fire-hit property in Western Avenue, Milnathort. Saturday 1st June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man, 35, in court accused of wilful fire-raising 'to danger of life' after blaze…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Are you going to chop my head off?'
Kellyanne McNaughton
Stirling killer to be kept in Wales for treatment
Glasgow High Court
Dundee predator jailed for nine years after rapes