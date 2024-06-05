Fife charity boss stole £40k from vulnerable residents 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife charity boss stole £40k from vulnerable residents 

Violet Connor took advantage of her position at Sense Scotland for more than three years.

By Jamie McKenzie
Violet Connor
Violet Connor admitted embezzlement.

A Fife charity boss stole £40,000 from vulnerable residents.

Violet Connor, 67, made excessive cash withdrawals from the personal bank accounts of service users at Sense Scotland and falsified the books over a period of more than three years.

She swindled the money from 10 residents at two of the charity’s facilities, which cannot be named.

National charity Sense Scotland cares for vulnerable adults and children who face challenges such as being deaf, blind or having learning difficulties.

After being caught, Connor emailed her manager apologising and described her own actions as “unforgivable”.

When bosses asked what she had done with the money, Connor said she had “dwindled it away”.

Connor, of Lady Alice Path, Glenrothes, appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to embezzling £40,060 from residents between April 10 2019 and September 14 2022.

Caught out while on leave

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court Sense Scotland holds “corporate appointeeship” for each of the vulnerable people affected by the case.

It means the organisation has access to their bank accounts, which staff are authorised to manage through the Department of Work and Pensions.

Connor was authorised to attend the bank, withdraw cash for the service user and then return to the facility and lodge the money in a manual paper ledger system.

Connor had been on compassionate leave when she was rumbled in late October 2022, having suffered a bereavement.

She was due to retire two months later.

Violet Connor
Violet Connor leaves court. She will return for sentencing later.

A discrepancy was noticed while her prospective replacement was being shown the process of balancing finance folders for service users.

The finance director was informed and instigated an internal enquiry, which uncovered the extent of the embezzlement.

The fiscal depute said: “This affected most of the residents at the facility, with more money being withdrawn from their accounts than was credited to their ledgers.”

Immediate confession

Ms Allan said Sense Scotland staff personally delivered a letter to Connor at her home requesting she attend the main office on November 3 2022 and the incident was reported to police.

Connor emailed her line manager that day to say she could not make the meeting and what she had done was “unforgivable”.

She then wrote: “I don’t know why I done this, and I did not realise how much I have taken from people we support.

“I have abused my position for which I am deeply sorry.

“I know the police will visit me.

“I have brought shame to myself and my family.

“I can’t face anyone after what I have done.”

She wrote she was not doing well after her husband’s funeral the previous day and reiterated she was ashamed of herself.

Sacked for gross misconduct

Connor offered her resignation but was called to another meeting on November 9, where she was presented with evidence in relation to the missing money going back three years.

The fiscal depute said: “During this time, the accused admitted stealing from the residents.

“At the termination of the meeting, the accused was informed she was being dismissed for gross misconduct.”

Sense Scotland logo
Connor stole from Sense Scotland service users.

The following day, the finance director contacted Connor by phone to ask what she had done with the stolen money.

The fiscal said: “She (Connor) merely replied she had ‘dwindled’ it away and it had never been deposited into any other bank accounts.”

The court heard none of the people who suffered loss were able to give statements due to having various learning difficulties and they are unaware of the incident.

Bail granted

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said first offender Connor, also known as Violet Bett on court papers, has cooperated and he asked for bail to be continued.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentencing until June 27 to obtain background reports, and there will be a confiscation hearing on the same date.

Connor’s bail was continued meantime.

