Fife charity boss stole £40k from vulnerable residents 

A Fife charity boss stole £40,000 from vulnerable residents.

Violet Connor, 67, made excessive cash withdrawals from the personal bank accounts of service users at Sense Scotland and falsified the books over a period of more than three years.

She swindled the money from 10 residents at two of the charity’s facilities, which cannot be named.

National charity Sense Scotland cares for vulnerable adults and children who face challenges such as being deaf, blind or having learning difficulties.

After being caught, Connor emailed her manager apologising and described her own actions as “unforgivable”.

When bosses asked what she had done with the money, Connor said she had “dwindled it away”.

Connor, of Lady Alice Path, Glenrothes, appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to embezzling £40,060 from residents between April 10 2019 and September 14 2022.

Caught out while on leave

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court Sense Scotland holds “corporate appointeeship” for each of the vulnerable people affected by the case.

It means the organisation has access to their bank accounts, which staff are authorised to manage through the Department of Work and Pensions.

Connor was authorised to attend the bank, withdraw cash for the service user and then return to the facility and lodge the money in a manual paper ledger system.

Connor had been on compassionate leave when she was rumbled in late October 2022, having suffered a bereavement.

She was due to retire two months later.

A discrepancy was noticed while her prospective replacement was being shown the process of balancing finance folders for service users.

The finance director was informed and instigated an internal enquiry, which uncovered the extent of the embezzlement.

The fiscal depute said: “This affected most of the residents at the facility, with more money being withdrawn from their accounts than was credited to their ledgers.”

Immediate confession

Ms Allan said Sense Scotland staff personally delivered a letter to Connor at her home requesting she attend the main office on November 3 2022 and the incident was reported to police.

Connor emailed her line manager that day to say she could not make the meeting and what she had done was “unforgivable”.

She then wrote: “I don’t know why I done this, and I did not realise how much I have taken from people we support.

“I have abused my position for which I am deeply sorry.

“I know the police will visit me.

“I have brought shame to myself and my family.

“I can’t face anyone after what I have done.”

She wrote she was not doing well after her husband’s funeral the previous day and reiterated she was ashamed of herself.

Sacked for gross misconduct

Connor offered her resignation but was called to another meeting on November 9, where she was presented with evidence in relation to the missing money going back three years.

The fiscal depute said: “During this time, the accused admitted stealing from the residents.

“At the termination of the meeting, the accused was informed she was being dismissed for gross misconduct.”

The following day, the finance director contacted Connor by phone to ask what she had done with the stolen money.

The fiscal said: “She (Connor) merely replied she had ‘dwindled’ it away and it had never been deposited into any other bank accounts.”

The court heard none of the people who suffered loss were able to give statements due to having various learning difficulties and they are unaware of the incident.

Bail granted

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said first offender Connor, also known as Violet Bett on court papers, has cooperated and he asked for bail to be continued.

Sheriff Charles Lugton deferred sentencing until June 27 to obtain background reports, and there will be a confiscation hearing on the same date.

Connor’s bail was continued meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.