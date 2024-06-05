£500-a-trip Dundee cannabis courier caught and locked up

A desperate drugs courier is behind bars after being caught with a £78,000 haul of cannabis in his Dundee home.

The city’s sheriff court was told how cash-strapped Lukasz Losinski was recruited in a city nightclub as a courier by a man named ‘Damian’.

Losinski was paid £500 in cash each time he made a trip to England to deliver drugs.

However, police had been monitoring his activities and arrested Losinski after raiding his home in Fintry.

The 35-year-old first offender is now in custody after he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis over a three-month period.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said Losinski cooperated fully with the police and pointed out packages of the Class B drug in a holdall in his home on Findale Street.

Various vacuum-sealed bags containing cannabis were found in the property, along with a set of scales in the bedroom.

Deliveries for ‘Damien’

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused said he had met a male by the name of Damian in a nightclub in Dundee in October 2022 and was offered a job as a courier, whereby he would be paid £500 in cash each time he was asked to drive to a location in England and collect unknown items and convey them back to Dundee.

“He agreed to collect items and made five similar trips since October 2022.

“Each trip was arranged via text and he was provided with an address and location to attend along with a time that he must be there.

“An individual would place cardboard boxes in his vehicle.

“He was advised to take the boxes to Dundee and store them in his address until Damian contacted him again and arranged collection.”

Losinski, a press operator, would make trips to the Preston and Blackburn areas of Lancashire but claimed he did not know what he was collecting until detecting the smell of cannabis from a package on one trip.

He was told to buy a holdall to store the drugs in order to mask their scent.

Nearly a kilo of cannabis found

The total weight of the cannabis discovered in his flat was 973.6g which had a maximum potential street value of £78,110.

Losinski pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis between October 1 2022 and January 19 2023 on Findale Street and elsewhere.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell urged Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith to continue Losinski’s bail pending the preparation of a social work report.

Mr McConnell said Losinski and his family were struggling financially at the time of the offence.

Remanding him, the sheriff told the accused: “Without people such as yourself prepared to take the risk for financial gain, the pernicious supply of drugs would be unable to be continued by those more serious and organised criminals.

“Notwithstanding your possible lesser role and your lack of previous convictions, I consider custody is inevitable.”

Sentence was deferred until July for a report to be prepared with Losinski remanded at HMP Perth meantime.

