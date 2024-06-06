Dundee shoplifter’s dirty needle crimes branded ‘abhorrent’ – by her own lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee shoplifter’s dirty needle crimes branded ‘abhorrent’ – by her own lawyer

Hayley Kenyon threatened to stab a shop worker with a dirty needle and said she had hepatitis when she spat on another.

By Ciaran Shanks
Hayley Kenyon
Hayley Kenyon. Image: Facebook.

An “abhorrent” shoplifter threatened to stab Dundee supermarket staff with a dirty needle before spitting in the face of another worker.

Hayley Kenyon also claimed to have hepatitis during the incidents at two different stores in the city.

A sheriff slated Kenyon’s conduct, branding her actions “despicable”, before locking her up.

Kenyon was jailed in November last year for similar crimes, including stabbing a Lidl  security guard with a needle.

Marks and Spencer stab threat

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Kenyon first targeted the Marks and Spencer shop at Gallagher Retail Park, where staff became suspicious of her appearance.

Kenyon was stumbling and slurring her words so was challenged by staff over whether she had taken items without paying.

A female worker positioned herself between the door and Kenyon and was subjected to a torrent of abuse.

Robert Gray The M&S Simply Food store at the Gallagher Retail Park.
The Marks and Spencer store in which Kenyon abused staff in 2022.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused shouted that she would stab them.

“The accused stated that she had a dirty needle and would put that in them.

“The accused then left the store and walked towards the Olympia, continuing to shout and swear at the complainers.

“She showed them the middle finger.

“A female who appeared to be a friend of the accused walked past the store and apologised on her behalf for her behaviour.”

Bad B&M behaviour

Two days later, staff at B&M at Kingsway East felt Kenyon’s wrath after she was again confronted over suspected shoplifting.

She tried to get past staff a member before a struggle ensued between the pair over her bag.

Ms Ritchie said: “He told her to let go but she held on for a few minutes.

“The accused started shouting that she had a needle and was going to stab him and that she had hepatitis.

“The accused motioned as if to spit on him but nothing landed.

B&M, Kingsway East, Dundee
Staff were terrorised in the B&M on Kingsway East, Dundee.

“She continued to threaten to stab him with a needle and said she had hepatitis and would get spat on by her.

“The witness pulled the bag and the accused fell to the ground.”

Kenyon then got to her feet and spat in the face of another worker before leaving the store.

She made off with fragrance, fabric softener and make-up brushes worth a total of £44.94.

‘Abhorrent’ conduct

The 42-year-old, currently remanded at HMP Polmont Brightons, pled guilty to behaving aggressively at Gallagher Retail Park on August 1 2022.

On August 3 2022, she behaved abusively and made violent threats at Kingsway East and stole household items.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said Kenyon, who has previously served prison sentences, was not interested in having a social work report compiled on her.

He said: “She has a deep-rooted, long-standing drug addiction and things have gotten out of hand.

“The explanation is not giving mitigation for what is, by any measure, abhorrent conduct.

“She appreciates a custodial sentence is inevitable and she is trying to steer clear of drugs in an effort to return to the community drug-free.”

Spitting worse than punch

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith told Kenyon, who pled guilty via video link: “Spitting is the most despicable form of assault.

“If you had punched (the worker) on the face, at worst she would have had a black eye or a fractured eye socket where she would have been treated with paracetamol.

“Where you spit on someone, particularly where you act as you did and say you had a blood-borne virus, that causes anguish for that individual for weeks and even months if they have to undergo a series of blood tests to see if they have, while working long hours often for minimum wage, a life-altering infection.”

Kenyon was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison.

