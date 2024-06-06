Motorist ‘extremely lucky’ when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorist ‘extremely lucky’ when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road

Emma Dunphy appeared in the dock and admitted wreaking havoc on Crieff Road just days before Christmas 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
Emma Dunphy appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted careless driving on Crieff Road, Perth

Motorists were “extraordinarily lucky” to escape unscathed after a four-car smash on a busy Perth road.

Two vehicles were written off in the collision near the city’s college campus, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 51-year-old, from Methven, pled guilty to driving carelessly and colliding with three other cars.

Dunphy, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, had told police she suffered from stiff person syndrome  but Sheriff Clair McLachlan noted she had been unable to provide any explanation for her “dreadful” driving.

A series of smashes

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said Dunphy was driving her Ford Focus east along the A85 road at around 12.55pm on December 22.

“Traffic flow was moderate and moving steadily.

“Witness Meg Laranjo was in a convoy and became aware of the accused’s vehicle directly behind him.

“She was so close to his car, he could pick out the features on her face.”

The crashes happened on Crieff Road, Perth

Dunphy then struck the back of his Ford Focus, causing minor damage.

“The accused was then seen to overtake, entering into the opposing carriageway,” said Mr Hamilton.

“Mr Laranjo sounded his horn to try and stop her vehicle.

“The accused then got back into the correct lane, before colliding with the second car.”

The fiscal depute said Dunphy hit the back of George Alexandru’s Audi A3 twice.

“This caused damage to the boot area, which was caved in,” he said.

Dunphy’s car then veered back into the wrong lane and smashed into the side of a Volkswagen Golf, driven by Robert Jackson.

The vehicle, which suffered extensive damage to the rear driver’s side, was later written off.

Mr Hamilton said: “The accused then went back into the left lane and struck a metal fence running along the pavement.”

Unblemished character

When emergency services arrived on the scene, Dunphy admitted she had been driving.

She was breathalysed but no alcohol was detected.

“When cautioned and charged, she told police she had stiff person syndrome and that she was type one diabetic,” said Mr Hamilton.

Perth Sheriff Court exterior
Perth Sheriff Court.

The court heard Dunphy had been driving through Perth, after having coffee with a friend at nearby Dobbie’s.

Her lawyer said the incident was over in a matter of seconds.

“She has been driving for 25 years and she tells me she’s never even had a parking ticket,” he said.

Dreadful driving

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Dunphy: “This was really a dreadful piece of driving.

“I am still not sure quite what the explanation for this was.”

She added: “You were extraordinarily lucky not to have caused injury to the other drivers and to yourself.

“The only reason I am stepping back from a disqualification is that you have an unblemished character and clean driving licence.

“It appears that this was completely out of character but I do think it merits the maximum level of endorsements.”

Dunphy, of South Ardittie Farm, Methven, was fined £500 and had nine penalty points imposed on her licence.

