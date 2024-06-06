Motorist ‘extremely lucky’ when driver caused four-car smash on busy Perth road

Motorists were “extraordinarily lucky” to escape unscathed after a four-car smash on a busy Perth road.

Two vehicles were written off in the collision near the city’s college campus, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Emma Dunphy appeared in the dock and admitted wreaking havoc on Crieff Road just days before Christmas 2022.

The 51-year-old, from Methven, pled guilty to driving carelessly and colliding with three other cars.

Dunphy, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, had told police she suffered from stiff person syndrome but Sheriff Clair McLachlan noted she had been unable to provide any explanation for her “dreadful” driving.

A series of smashes

Prosecutor Stuart Hamilton said Dunphy was driving her Ford Focus east along the A85 road at around 12.55pm on December 22.

“Traffic flow was moderate and moving steadily.

“Witness Meg Laranjo was in a convoy and became aware of the accused’s vehicle directly behind him.

“She was so close to his car, he could pick out the features on her face.”

Dunphy then struck the back of his Ford Focus, causing minor damage.

“The accused was then seen to overtake, entering into the opposing carriageway,” said Mr Hamilton.

“Mr Laranjo sounded his horn to try and stop her vehicle.

“The accused then got back into the correct lane, before colliding with the second car.”

The fiscal depute said Dunphy hit the back of George Alexandru’s Audi A3 twice.

“This caused damage to the boot area, which was caved in,” he said.

Dunphy’s car then veered back into the wrong lane and smashed into the side of a Volkswagen Golf, driven by Robert Jackson.

The vehicle, which suffered extensive damage to the rear driver’s side, was later written off.

Mr Hamilton said: “The accused then went back into the left lane and struck a metal fence running along the pavement.”

Unblemished character

When emergency services arrived on the scene, Dunphy admitted she had been driving.

She was breathalysed but no alcohol was detected.

“When cautioned and charged, she told police she had stiff person syndrome and that she was type one diabetic,” said Mr Hamilton.

The court heard Dunphy had been driving through Perth, after having coffee with a friend at nearby Dobbie’s.

Her lawyer said the incident was over in a matter of seconds.

“She has been driving for 25 years and she tells me she’s never even had a parking ticket,” he said.

Dreadful driving

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Dunphy: “This was really a dreadful piece of driving.

“I am still not sure quite what the explanation for this was.”

She added: “You were extraordinarily lucky not to have caused injury to the other drivers and to yourself.

“The only reason I am stepping back from a disqualification is that you have an unblemished character and clean driving licence.

“It appears that this was completely out of character but I do think it merits the maximum level of endorsements.”

Dunphy, of South Ardittie Farm, Methven, was fined £500 and had nine penalty points imposed on her licence.

