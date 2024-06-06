Perth knifeman jailed for violent attack on rival’s flat

A violent thug who mounted an armed terror attack on a rival’s home has been jailed.

Mark Smullen admitted his role in a frenzied foray on a property in Perth’s Grampian Court.

The 21-year-old and another man went to the block of flats armed with a baseball bat and a knfe.

when they were refused entry, the pair battered on the front door and smashed two windows.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Smullen menacingly poked his knife through one of the broken panes and made a stabbing motion.

Dreadful record

Smullen returned to court for sentencing after previously admitting behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on February 10.

He further admitted assaulting and injuring a man in the city’s Nimmo Avenue on July 2 2021.

The court heard he went on to cause a disturbance at Dundee police station and spat in the direction of a force support officer.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Smullen: “Your record shows a dreadful pattern of offending over a relatively short period in your young life.”

She said his crimes were linked to intoxication.

“However, in this matter, there was planning involved before you to presented armed at the front door, with the intention of confronting the person within.”

The sheriff said: “You have expressed regret and remorse and have acknowledged the fear your behaviour must have caused and the potential impact you must have had.

“But your record does not make for good reading, particularly for one so young.”

She added: “You have been identified as a maximum level of risk, particularly in relation to violent offending.

“I am of the view that no other method is appropriate for dealing with you, other than a period of custody.”

Smullen was sentenced to two concurrent six-month sentences.

Sheriff Bain also issued a 12-month supervised release order “to protect the public from serious harm” once he is released.

Caught on camera

Solicitor David Holmes said his client was “under the influence” when he turned up at the Grampian Court flat.

“He had gone there not to cause harm to the individual, but to harm to the property.”

He added: “Mr Smullen has a relatively short record for someone who has faced the difficulties that he has.”

The court previously heard how the target of Smullen’s ire had answered a knock at his front door at around 11.30pm.

He saw Smullen and second man standing in the communal hallway.

Upon seeing the weapons, he shut the door and held it closed while the two aggressors kicked and thumped on the other side.

Glass from a smashed window rained down into the flat.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said: “As a result, part of the baseball bat broke off and fell to the floor.

“Mr Smullen poked his knife through one of the holes created in the window and made a stabbing motion.”

The incident was videoed by a neighbour, Ms Farmer said.

Smullen was identified in the clip and later arrested.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.