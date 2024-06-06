Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee

John Sturgeon was found guilty of 10 offences after a high court trial.

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court sign
Sturgeon was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow.

A property manager has been convicted of a horrific campaign of physical and sexual abuse against two women, including raping one at a holiday lodge near Dundee.

John Sturgeon, 41, called the women vile names, controlled where they went and examined their phones.

Jurors heard him deny he treated one like a “dog or slave” by repeatedly snapping his fingers to immediately attend to him.

Sturgeon denied the accusations during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Giving evidence on the day he was due to get married, he claimed the victims were “describing someone he is not”.

Jurors found him guilty of a total of 10 charges.

He was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting both women, attempting to rape one and abusive conduct towards the pair.

The crimes happened between 2018 and 2021 in Kilmarnock, Kilwinning and Irvine, all Ayrshire.

He also raped the first woman at a holiday lodge near Dundee.

Sturgeon, latterly of Rosyth, was remanded in custody and sentencing was deferred until next month.

Abusive relationship

Sturgeon, who once held senior roles in hospitality, had known but lost contact with the first victim, before getting back in touch via Instagram.

He would torment her by criticising her appearance, hound her by phone, text and email and limit her time with family and friends.

Jurors heard of a video clip which captured Sturgeon making “rude and pretty offensive remarks” to the woman.

He also punched her and hurt her by hurling a mobile phone at her.

Sturgeon was quizzed during his evidence by his KC Gary Allan about the rape allegations but he insisted: “I have never demanded anything in a sexual way.”

‘Dog or slave’ allegation

The second woman suffered a similar ordeal.

Mr Allan put to him: “Were you trying to treat her like some sort of dog or slave by clicking your fingers at her?”

Sturgeon replied: “Definitely not.”

The trial also heard evidence he got her to take part in a “rape role play”.

Sturgeon told the court: “Total fabrication, it did not happen.”

Prosecutors said he made the woman send him naked photos of herself and film an intimate video.

Sturgeon further threatened to make a false allegation to police about her.

Mr Allan asked Sturgeon if he was telling lies while in the witness box.

He replied: “Definitely not. They are trying to describe me as something I am not.

“For some strange reason, I am sitting her listening to two women describe someone who is not me.”

