Fife property manager raped woman at holiday lodge by Dundee

A property manager has been convicted of a horrific campaign of physical and sexual abuse against two women, including raping one at a holiday lodge near Dundee.

John Sturgeon, 41, called the women vile names, controlled where they went and examined their phones.

Jurors heard him deny he treated one like a “dog or slave” by repeatedly snapping his fingers to immediately attend to him.

Sturgeon denied the accusations during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Giving evidence on the day he was due to get married, he claimed the victims were “describing someone he is not”.

Jurors found him guilty of a total of 10 charges.

He was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting both women, attempting to rape one and abusive conduct towards the pair.

The crimes happened between 2018 and 2021 in Kilmarnock, Kilwinning and Irvine, all Ayrshire.

He also raped the first woman at a holiday lodge near Dundee.

Sturgeon, latterly of Rosyth, was remanded in custody and sentencing was deferred until next month.

Abusive relationship

Sturgeon, who once held senior roles in hospitality, had known but lost contact with the first victim, before getting back in touch via Instagram.

He would torment her by criticising her appearance, hound her by phone, text and email and limit her time with family and friends.

Jurors heard of a video clip which captured Sturgeon making “rude and pretty offensive remarks” to the woman.

He also punched her and hurt her by hurling a mobile phone at her.

Sturgeon was quizzed during his evidence by his KC Gary Allan about the rape allegations but he insisted: “I have never demanded anything in a sexual way.”

‘Dog or slave’ allegation

The second woman suffered a similar ordeal.

Mr Allan put to him: “Were you trying to treat her like some sort of dog or slave by clicking your fingers at her?”

Sturgeon replied: “Definitely not.”

The trial also heard evidence he got her to take part in a “rape role play”.

Sturgeon told the court: “Total fabrication, it did not happen.”

Prosecutors said he made the woman send him naked photos of herself and film an intimate video.

Sturgeon further threatened to make a false allegation to police about her.

Mr Allan asked Sturgeon if he was telling lies while in the witness box.

He replied: “Definitely not. They are trying to describe me as something I am not.

“For some strange reason, I am sitting her listening to two women describe someone who is not me.”

