Man to stand trial accused of murdering Dundee taxi driver

A man is to stand trial charged with the murder of a taxi driver in Dundee.

Steven Greig, 46, is accused of attacking Mark Ward, 54, in Coupar Angus Road in Dundee on April 6 2022.

Mr Ward is said to have been so severely hurt he passed away a day short of a year later at the city’s Ninewells Hospital.

Prosecutors claim Greig struggled and pushed the man, causing him to be “propelled” down a grassy slope.

It is alleged Mr Ward went on to land on the road and struck his head.

The indictment states Greig went on to kick or stamp on his head.

Among other charges Greig faces are that he resisted arrest elsewhere in Dundee on the date of the alleged killing by being aggressive with two police officers.

Lawyers pled not guilty on his behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

A trial is scheduled to begin in January 2025.

