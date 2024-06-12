Fife domestic abuser threatened to set victim on fire

A Fife domestic abuser brandished a can of deodorant and a lighter at his long-suffering partner and threatened to set her on fire.

Over a period four-and-a-half years, Aaron Kyle tormented his victim in Kelty and Lochgelly.

Kyle, 38, of Lochgelly but currently in prison for other offences, was found guilty after a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

When he is liberated, he must complete the maximum 300 hours unpaid work and a project aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders, while staying away from his ex-partner.

Terrifying abuse campaign

Kyle’s campaign of abuse spanned from April 2019 to October 2023.

He previously admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his ex-partner including:

Repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and repeatedly making offensive remarks;

Discouraging her from interacting with friends and family and repeatedly demanding to know her movements and who she was with;

Destroying household furniture and fittings, repeatedly accusing her of infidelity, destroying her personal belongings and repeatedly assaulting her and striking her on the body;

In September 2019, seizing her by the clothing, pulling her down and dragging her along the floor;

On a date in December 2019, throwing an ashtray towards her;

In 2022, while she was pregnant, striking her on the head and trying to bite her head;

In September 2022, threatening her with violence while she was holding a baby.

In October 2022, seizing her by the throat;

Early last year, throwing a tin containing alcohol at her and brandishing a lighter and can of deodorant in front of her and threatening to set her alight;

Last September, repeatedly seizing her on the body and on October 18 at her home, repeatedly kicking and banging the front door and making repeated offensive comments.

Kyle was on bail during his offending.

Maximum 12 months available

Kyle has previous convictions for domestically-aggravated abusive behaviour in 2014 and a domestic assault in 2011.

Solicitor Zander Flett explained his client would soon be getting released from a prison sentence imposed for other offences in January.

Mr Flett said: “He continues to deny certain aspects of what he was convicted of.

“Mr Kyle, I think, accepts that his behaviour has had an impact on the complainer.”

Sheriff Susan Duff explained because the case had been raised on summary complaint, the maximum prison term available was only 12 months.

As well as community service, she placed him under supervision for two years, ordered him to complete the Caledonian Men’s project aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders, and made a non-harassment order protecting Kyle’s victim for 12 months.

The sheriff said: “This case should never have been on a summary complaint.

“I am restricted to a maximum sentence of 12 months.

“You should be under no illusions, I am imposing this sentence for the protection of the public.”

