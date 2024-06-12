Crown fails to secure tougher sentence for remorseless Angus rapist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crown fails to secure tougher sentence for remorseless Angus rapist

Alistair Fergusson was caged in January for a horrifying catalogue of sexual offences against two women and two children spanning two decades.

By Jamie Buchan
Lord Carloway
Lord Carloway delivered the judgement.

Prosecutors have failed to secure a stiffer sentence for a remorseless Angus rapist who claimed his young victims were lying to get compensation.

Alistair Fergusson was caged in January for a horrifying catalogue of sexual offences against two women and two children spanning two decades.

The 63-year-old was convicted of 16 charges dating back to 2000 following a trial at Aberdeen High Court.

Jurors heard how one of his victims was just five when he began sexually abusing her.

Fergusson, of Wards Road, Brechin, was handed a 18-year extended sentence and ordered to stay locked up for 14 years.

The Crown Office lodged an appeal against the sentence, claiming it was “unduly lenient.”

Shows no remorse

Appeal court judges have now published their ruling, finding although errors were made the final decision was “fair and proportionate.”

The written report, delivered by Lord Carloway, the Lord Justice General, reveals Fergusson continued to deny his crimes when questioned by social workers.

He had “demonstrated no insight into his behaviour, accepted no responsibility and displayed no remorse.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Fergusson was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee

Fergusson “blamed the complainers, who (he said) had been lying in order to secure compensation.”

According to a Criminal Justice Social Work report, he is at risk of reoffending and “causing serious significant harm” on his release.

“The respondent did not intend to engage in sex offending programmes,” the report states.

Victims attacked while sleeping

The offences took place at various locations in Angus between April 2000 and August 2020.

The court heard how one woman was indecently and sexually assaulted by Fergusson while she slept on multiple occasions.

He also attempted to rape her.

Fergusson further used lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a child, from when she was aged just five, over six years.

He also took photos of the youngster, showed her indecent images and offered her money in exchange for sex acts.

The same female, then a teenager, was raped by Fergusson on one occasion and sexually assaulted on another.

Another child was sexually touched by Fergusson several times and once abused as she slept.

Another adult female was sexually assaulted while sleeping and raped on various occasions, up to 2020.

Not unduly lenient

Fergusson was sentenced at the High Court in Dundee in January.

Lord Carloway writes the trial judge should have explained at the time what sentence would have been selected had the offence – or group of offences – stood alone, and why a cumulative sentence of a lesser amount than the sum of various sentences had been selected.

”The court is conscious of the errors made,” he said.

“But it also appreciates that the trial judge heard the evidence led and ought to have been in a much better position to assess the gravity of the offending than this court.

“If this court were to ask itself the question of whether an extended sentence of 18 years, with a custodial part of 14 years, was unduly lenient, it would have to answer in the negative.

“Alternatively, if the court were to quash the sentence because of the errors, and substitute its own sentence, it would reach the same overall result as the trial judge.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Peter Hemsworth, Queensferry Crossing
100mph biker with 'worst record' locked up again after Queensferry Crossing chase
Aaron Kyle
Fife domestic abuser threatened to set victim on fire
Lochee Community Larder, Mhairi Borland
Dundee foodbank treasurer who embezzled £4.5k is sentenced
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Hotel havoc and curtains blaze
Ian Heddle
Former Tayside and Fife footballer caught at airport after abusing girl in Thailand
Peter McCrossan
Fife knifeman was part of cocaine chain
The latest figures on hate crime charges have been published (David Cheskin/PA)
Lord Advocate promises ‘robust’ action as hate crimes hit 12-year high
Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman told victim 'I'm going to rip your f***ing head off'
Neil Beattie
Perth pervert strikes again with three-hour sex act caught on Ring doorbell