Former Stirling University GP ‘treated’ students by assaulting them

A former Stirling University GP has been jailed for indecently assaulting students who came to him for treatment on minor injuries.

A trial had heard how David Allan Buchan groped undergraduates on the pretence of treating knee or shoulder pain, sinusitis, sore throats and a footballing injury.

Allan was found guilty of molesting two 20-year-olds between 1995 and 1998.

Other then-students took to the witness stand to describe similar behaviour.

He was jailed on Wednesday for 18 months and is on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

‘Appalling’ breach of trust

Buchan, known as Allan Buchan, was a founder partner of the Aithrey Park medical practice at the University of Stirling.

He was struck off in 2002 and jailed for 30 months in 2001 after being found guilty of five sexual assaults on three other young male students at the university around the same time in almost identical circumstances.

He was cleared of similar charges in 2019.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, Sheriff John MacRitchie said: “It’s inconceivable that you would not have foreseen the harm that you have caused to the complainers by your actions.

“The doctor-patient relationship between you and the complainers gives rise to a significant level of responsibility.

“They were entitled to rely on and trust you. This trust was abused in the most appalling manner.”

The sheriff added: “The effect of your actions and the harm caused has, plainly, been enormous.

“I have concluded that nothing other than a significant custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Sheriff MacRitchie said the sentence was reduced due to Buchan previously serving 30 months in prison for offences during a similar period and for the fact he has lived a law-abiding life for the last 23 years

Trial evidence

The three-day trial at Stirling Sheriff Court in April heard evidence from five men who were students at the university in the 90s, some still teenagers in their first year.

The court heard young men with minor ailments were given intimate examinations they had not requested.

Buchan rarely used gloves because, the prosecution said, he “liked the intimate physical contact”.

One of Buchan’s former patients said he suspected the doctor had given him genital warts as a result.

One of the two complainers, then 20, told of being diagnosed with kidney stones by Buchan.

The predator then twice “treated” his patient by massaging the underside of his penis for up to 20 minutes, then up to 40 minutes.

The other victim said Buchan “grabbed” his testicles and asked him to remove his underpants when he went to see him with a sore knee.

The jury, by majority, convicted Buchan of indecently assaulting both men.

A charge of indecently assaulting a third was found not proven.

Two more ex-students gave evidence for corroboration purposes that Buchan had touched them inappropriately in his surgery.

Prosecutor James Moncrieff said: “He abused his position as a doctor and took advantage of these young men for his own sexual gratification.”

Mr Moncrieff said most of Buchan’s victims had not realised the significance of what had happened until they had matured.

Continued denials

Buchan, of Camelon, Falkirk, who worked on the university campus for eight years and was also club doctor for East Stirlingshire FC, denied the indecent assaults and labelled his accusers “liars” and “fantasists”.

It was revealed on Thursday Buchan continued to deny the offences in an interview with social workers after he was found guilty.

The sheriff was provided with letters of support from the family and friends of Buchan, who obtained another degree and worked in environmental science research

