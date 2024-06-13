Disgraced Perth scientist caught using new name without telling police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disgraced Perth scientist caught using new name without telling police

Connor Sword returned to the dock and admitted breaching the terms of his sexual offences notification requirements.

By Jamie Buchan
Connor Sword
Connor Sword has attended Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie/DC Thomson

A disgraced Perth scientist caught with an illicit stash of child abuse material used a new name without telling police, a court has heard.

Connor Sword was arrested in 2019 after police unearthed hundreds of obscene files on his home computer.

Investigators found he had been making Google searches specifically for sexual material involving children.

Sword was originally sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and a two-year supervision order after he admitted downloading the graphic images over an eight week period.

He was re-sentenced in 2022 after social workers said the order was proving “unworkable”.

Sword, who has autism and anxiety, was instead fined £1,200.

The 30-year-old, of Lethendy, Meikleour, this week returned to the dock and admitted breaching the terms of his sexual offences notification requirements.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that between March 1 2023 and March 31 this year, he failed to notify police within three days of an address in Falkirk he had been staying at for a period of more than seven days.

He also admitted he did not tell police he was using the name Connor Anderson.

New order

The hearing before Sheriff William Gilchrist was closed to the public.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said his client had physically collapsed in the dock at an earlier hearing and there were difficulties removing him from the court.

“Today, he seems much better,” he said.

Perth Sheriff Court sign
Sword appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

The court heard Sword, who previously received a £15,000-a-year stipend from Napier University to work on his PHD, was no longer receiving an income.

Sheriff Gilchrist placed him on supervision for two years.

“You have to comply with this order, otherwise you will be brought back to court,” he told him.

Incriminating Google searches

The court heard officers raided Sword’s home in July 2019 and recovered several devices.

They found a total of 300 indecent images, including several at the most graphic end of the obscenity scale.

Ninewells Hospital
Connor Sword was employed at Ninewells Hospital.

Fiscal depute Marie Irvine said at the time: “Activity showed Google search terms which suggested the creation of said images was not by accident.

“He stated he had purchased the device on eBay in 2018.

“His position was that he did not knowingly download indecent images of children, that he downloads numerous files and that indecent images of children may have been downloaded amongst other files.”

At the time of the police raid, Sword was working on a short-term contract at Ninewells Hospital.

