Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre

A serial thief snatched a 69-year-old woman’s handbag in Perth, then complained to police: “I don’t get paid for another two weeks”.

Daniel Whyte stole from the pensioner while she rested at a bus stop in Perth city centre.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the 29-year-old was chased by a passing taxi driver but managed to escape.

When he was later caught by police he confessed to the theft, saying he was out of money.

Whyte, who has a history of theft and dishonesty, pled guilty to stealing from the pensioner in Mill Street on July 4 2022.

He was given a chance to avoid going to back to prison after the court heard previous time spent behind bars had had little impact on his offending.

Victim called for help

Whyte’s victim has mobility issues and uses a walking frame, the court was told.

At 4.50pm, she was on Mill Street after an afternoon of shopping in the city centre.

She became tired and took a break, resting her handbag on the handle of her walker.

As she was looking at her mobile phone, Whyte approached and knelt down as if he was picking something off the ground.

When he stood up, he grabbed the woman’s handbag and took off.

A nearby taxi driver saw what happened and jumped out of his cab to give chase but Whyte managed to get away.

The woman shouted for help and was comforted by passing members of the public.

She was taken into a nearby shop, where staff called police.

The court heard the handbag was worth about £50,and had £80 cash inside, as well as bank cards and house keys.

‘I know stealing is wrong’

Police later identified Whyte from CCTV and he was seen by patrolling officers in the city centre.

Although he had changed his clothes, he was wearing the same distinctive shoes.

He told police: “I know stealing is wrong, I don’t get paid for a couple of weeks.

“I can’t even get a tenner.”

He told them the handbag was behind a set of bushes nearby.

Whyte, of Rae Place, Perth, further admitted shoplifting wine from Sainsbury’s on January 27 2023 and vapes from Superdrug on March 10 2023.

‘Your fate is in your hands’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had faced personal problems throughout his life.

“He does regret his actions, he doesn’t like committing crimes that involve other people.”

However, a background report limited the court’s sentencing options.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “He’s effectively not suitable for any disposal.”

The sheriff told Whyte: “Your record shows that you have been in and out of custody to little effect.

“You may be vulnerable within a custodial setting but the prisons are able to deal with you.”

He said previous jail sentences “didn’t seem to have had any impact on your behaviour.”

“This offence ought to attract a custodial sentence but I note that it was two years ago and you pled guilty at the first opportunity.

“It’s a shame you weren’t dealt with at the time.”

He deferred sentence for four months for Whyte to prove he can stay out of trouble.

“Your fate is in your hands,” he told him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.