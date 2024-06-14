Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre

Daniel Whyte told cops he stole the bag because he was out of money, complaining: "I don't get paid for another two weeks."

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Whyte
Daniel Whyte at Perth Sheriff Court.

A serial thief snatched a 69-year-old woman’s handbag in Perth, then complained to police: “I don’t get paid for another two weeks”.

Daniel Whyte stole from the pensioner while she rested at a bus stop in Perth city centre.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the 29-year-old was chased by a passing taxi driver but managed to escape.

When he was later caught by police he confessed to the theft, saying he was out of money.

Whyte, who has a history of theft and dishonesty, pled guilty to stealing from the pensioner in Mill Street on July 4 2022.

He was given a chance to avoid going to back to prison after the court heard previous time spent behind bars had had little impact on his offending.

Victim called for help

Whyte’s victim has mobility issues and uses a walking frame, the court was told.

At 4.50pm, she was on Mill Street after an afternoon of shopping in the city centre.

She became tired and took a break, resting her handbag on the handle of her walker.

Mill Street, Perth.
Daniel Whyte struck in Mill Street, Perth.

As she was looking at her mobile phone, Whyte approached and knelt down as if he was picking something off the ground.

When he stood up, he grabbed the woman’s handbag and took off.

A nearby taxi driver saw what happened and jumped out of his cab to give chase but Whyte managed to get away.

Daniel Whyte
Daniel Whyte. Image: Facebook

The woman shouted for help and was comforted by passing members of the public.

She was taken into a nearby shop, where staff called police.

The court heard the handbag was worth about £50,and had £80 cash inside, as well as bank cards and house keys.

‘I know stealing is wrong’

Police later identified Whyte from CCTV and he was seen by patrolling officers in the city centre.

Although he had changed his clothes, he was wearing the same distinctive shoes.

He told police: “I know stealing is wrong, I don’t get paid for a couple of weeks.

“I can’t even get a tenner.”

He told them the handbag was behind a set of bushes nearby.

Whyte, of Rae Place, Perth, further admitted shoplifting wine from Sainsbury’s on January 27 2023 and vapes from Superdrug on March 10 2023.

‘Your fate is in your hands’

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said his client had faced personal problems throughout his life.

“He does regret his actions, he doesn’t like committing crimes that involve other people.”

However, a background report limited the court’s sentencing options.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “He’s effectively not suitable for any disposal.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Whyte appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff told Whyte: “Your record shows that you have been in and out of custody to little effect.

“You may be vulnerable within a custodial setting but the prisons are able to deal with you.”

He said previous jail sentences “didn’t seem to have had any impact on your behaviour.”

“This offence ought to attract a custodial sentence but I note that it was two years ago and you pled guilty at the first opportunity.

“It’s a shame you weren’t dealt with at the time.”

He deferred sentence for four months for Whyte to prove he can stay out of trouble.

“Your fate is in your hands,” he told him.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail
Nicola Campbell
Fife £20k VAT fraudster finally sentenced after years abroad
PC Darren Moore
Former police officer shouted abuse at Dundee mum in parking row
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Obscene message charge and mud skid
Murray Wilkinson
Tayside car dealer on curfew after £100k fraud finding
Daniel Jackson
Teen targeted Xbox friend in 'bizarre' Fife double robbery attempt
Reece Cuthbert
Crack cocaine addict dislodged mother’s breathing tube during attack in her Dundee home
Connor Sword
Disgraced Perth scientist caught using new name without telling police
George McGillvary
Vile Fife sex offender took photos and video of unconscious woman
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Mechanic jailed and frustrated driver