Fife man avoids jail by ‘narrowest of margins’ after ‘brutal’ stamp attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man avoids jail by ‘narrowest of margins’ after ‘brutal’ stamp attack

Neil Beveridge attacked his rival as he lay in bed in Inverkeithing.

By Jamie McKenzie
Fife man Neil Beveridge.
Neil Beveridge.

A Fife man who repeatedly stamped on his victim’s head during a “brutal” and “planned” attack has narrowly avoided a jail sentence.

Neil Beveridge, 36, assaulted a man as he lay in a bed at his ex-partner’s home in Inverkeithing on March 18 last year.

His victim suffered a head injury and multiple scrapes and cuts to his face.

Beveridge, of Woodside Street, Rosyth, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to repeatedly punching the man on the head and repeatedly stamping on his head and body to his severe injury.

Sheriff Martin Edington described it as a “brutal assault”.

He sentenced Beveridge to a year-long restriction of liberty order (9pm-9am daily), two years of offender supervision and made a £500 compensation order.

The sheriff told Beveridge: “This was planned.

“You went deliberately to attack this man.

“You did attack him and, furthermore, attacked him while he was asleep.

“It’s with considerable hesitation I have come to the conclusion that by the narrowest of margins you will escape a prison sentence.”

Head stamp

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court previously Beveridge’s former partner, her friend and the complainer were at her house and drinking alcohol.

The court heard a child staying at the house had raised concerns to Beveridge about the man and claimed he had “swung for him”.

Beveridge went to his ex-partner’s house and upstairs, where both she and the man were sleeping in the bedroom.

The fiscal depute said: “He immediately began repeatedly punching (the man) to the head and body and then jumping on him, stamping on his head, all while the complainer was on the bed.”

The woman was woken by the sound of the man making a gasping noise.

The fiscal depute said the child had seen the entire incident.

When police arrived, they found the injured man on the bed under blood-stained covers.

Ms Barclay said: “He was observed to have blood coming from his mouth and ears, serious facial injuries and appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness.”

‘Vallied out his nut’

The injured man was hostile to paramedics and hospital staff.

He initially claimed police had beaten him up and told a doctor examining him to “f**k off” when further questions were asked about what happened.

A doctor concluded the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

When arrested the next day, Beveridge told police: “The boy was ‘vallied’ out his nut, drinking alcohol”.

The fiscal depute added: “Notably, when asked what his intention was when he was going back to (the woman’s) house, the accused replied: ‘to smash his f***ing head in.”

Beveridge’s defence counsel pointed out her client reacted to a situation involving a worried child.

The lawyer described Beveridge’s previous offending as “minor” and highlighted a social work report identified him as being at low risk of reoffending.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ben Paton
Drink driver jailed after 'diabolical' rush hour chase through Perth
Dylan Scott
Dundee boyfriend-from-hell avoids jail for breach of non-harassment order
Andrea McColl, Zeus, David McColl
Out-of-control 'XL Bully' which attacked three children in Angus spared by sheriff
Stuart Lavery
Arbroath charity champion caught with illegal air pistols gets relaxed curfew so he can…
Moray Anderson
How ex-golf shop boss from Perth reclaimed his life after money laundering for local…
Lewis Orr
Lamp post smash 'narrowly missed' Perth pub-goer
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'Show yourself, big man' and cider-fuelled assault
Police at the scene in Dunfermline.
Suspect in court accused of attempted robbery with imitation firearm at Dunfermline shop
Daniel Whyte
Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail