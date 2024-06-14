Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail

A Dundee driver who crashed his car at the end of a high-speed police chase, causing devastating injuries to two schoolgirl passengers, has been spared jail.

Robbie Mill tried to blame police for the smash on the A90 near St Madoes, which followed a terrifying 90mph pursuit through Bridge of Earn and Perth.

Two 14-year-old girls were thrown from his Vauxhall Corsa as it careered off the carriageway and rolled onto its side.

One of the youngsters suffered a “traumatic” brain injury.

Last month, a jury at Forfar Sheriff Court rejected 20-year-old Mill’s claim he had been rammed off the road by a police car and was therefore not responsible for the girls’ injuries.

The trial was shown incriminating dashcam footage, which showed the crash happened after Mill deliberately drove onto the grass verge to try to undertake a police BMW.

Mill, who also admitted his involvement in a 2023 chase through Dundee, returned to the dock for sentencing.

Supervision order

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Mill she would follow the recommendations of a social work report and impose a community-based sentence in relation to both incidents.

He was ordered to stay at his Clepington Road home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of a six month restriction of liberty order.

He must also complete a total of 300 hours unpaid work.

Sheriff Martin-Brown placed Mill on supervision for two years and banned him from driving for three years.

The jury took an hour to unanimously find Mill guilty of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on February 20 2021.

The trial heard how the chase began on Perth’s Tay Street just before 2pm.

Towards the end, Mill had three police cars on his tail.

They planned to encircle him beside the central reservation and slow him gradually.

However, Mill – just a teenager at the time – weaved between lanes, bashing into a pursuing police Volvo.

When he tried to undertake on a grass verge, his vehicle began bouncing and rolled.

In a filmed interview shown to jurors, the lesser-injured of the two girls said: “We drove to Perth to go on a walk up a hill.

“A police car went past us. We were having a laugh, videoing it.

“He was like ‘I’m not pulling over.’

“He started freaking out when all the other cars came.

“I felt me and (the other girl) going upside down. I woke up on the road to see (the other girl) screaming, getting CPR.”

She said: “I just remember getting chased and looking up and all the cars behind us.

“We’ve said let us out and you can go on this chase yourself,” but Mill refused.

Passenger in 2023 chase

Mill also appeared in the dock alongside Ryan Robertson in connection with a separate police chase in a stolen car on April 29 last year.

Robertson, 23, pled guilty to dangerous driving through various streets in Dundee.

Mill, who was a passenger in the vehicle, admitted allowing himself to be carried in the car, knowing it had been taken without permission.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said the vehicle was stolen sometime on April 26.

Three days later, Roberston drove it to pick up an acquaintance at Dundee train station.

When police spotted the car and recognised it was stolen, they gave chase with sirens and lights activated.

Ms Drummond said Robertson hit speeds of 70mph in built-up areas.

At one point, he drove across a pedestrian footpath in the grounds of Longhaugh Primary School.

After damaging the car driving over a grass embankment, it juddered to a halt.

Robertson, Mill and the third man made their getaway on foot, while the vehicle rolled back into a parked police car.

Investigators later tracked down the second passenger, who told them who was in the vehicle.

Sheriff Martin-Brown banned Robertson from driving for a year and placed him on supervision.

He was also ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work.

