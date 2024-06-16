Arbroath charity champion caught with illegal air pistols gets relaxed curfew so he can keep fundraising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath charity champion caught with illegal air pistols gets relaxed curfew so he can keep fundraising

Ex-Royal Marine Stuart Lavery was ordered to stay at home between 11.30pm and 7am each night for 25 days.

By Jamie Buchan
Stuart Lavery
Stuart Lavery in 2017. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media

An Arbroath charity champion who fell foul of strict firearms laws when he mistook two air pistols for toys has been handed a relaxed curfew order so he can continue fundraising over the summer.

Ex-Royal Marine Stuart Lavery was sentenced to stay at home between 11.30pm and 7am each night for 25 days.

The 71-year-old, who served in Northern Ireland during the height of The Troubles, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court last month and admitted illegally possessing the firearms at his home in Grant Road, Arbroath.

Lavery, who has terminal bone and blood cancer, volunteers with the charity 45 Commando Veterans and travels the country supporting them.

The pensioner, once a security guard for Hollywood stars, returned to the dock for sentencing last week.

‘Negligent’ action

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown was told Lavery had previous convictions for firearms offences from 1982 and 1992.

“I’ve taken into account all that has been said on your behalf,” she told Lavery.

“I note that you accept your actions were negligent.

Stuart Lavery
Stuart Lavery appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

“I am satisfied that a non-custodial sentence will be appropriate.”

The sheriff initially said Lavery should stay at home between 7pm and 7am each night but relaxed that after hearing of his upcoming volunteering work.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “He does have a large amount of charity work commitments and has a number of shows coming up over the summer period.”

The 45 Commando Veterans supports ex-armed forces personnel who are battling PTSD and homelessness.

Security guard for Hollywood stars

The court previously heard police visited Lavery’s home after learning illegal weapons were being kept there.

They discovered two air pistols inside a box.

Checks were carried out and it was confirmed Lavery did not have an air weapons certificate.

Forfar Sheriff Court

Mr Whelan said: “In terms of the weapons, he thought they were toys.”

Six years ago, a special beer was made available in Lavery’s name at The Anchor Bar in Arbroath, run by his daughter, to raise more cash for the charity.

Previously, Lavery worked as a security guard on the Isle of Skye during filming of Guy Ritchie’s movie King Arthur which starred Jude Law, Eric Bana and Charlie Hunnam.

