Arbroath charity champion caught with illegal air pistols gets relaxed curfew so he can keep fundraising

An Arbroath charity champion who fell foul of strict firearms laws when he mistook two air pistols for toys has been handed a relaxed curfew order so he can continue fundraising over the summer.

Ex-Royal Marine Stuart Lavery was sentenced to stay at home between 11.30pm and 7am each night for 25 days.

The 71-year-old, who served in Northern Ireland during the height of The Troubles, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court last month and admitted illegally possessing the firearms at his home in Grant Road, Arbroath.

Lavery, who has terminal bone and blood cancer, volunteers with the charity 45 Commando Veterans and travels the country supporting them.

The pensioner, once a security guard for Hollywood stars, returned to the dock for sentencing last week.

‘Negligent’ action

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown was told Lavery had previous convictions for firearms offences from 1982 and 1992.

“I’ve taken into account all that has been said on your behalf,” she told Lavery.

“I note that you accept your actions were negligent.

“I am satisfied that a non-custodial sentence will be appropriate.”

The sheriff initially said Lavery should stay at home between 7pm and 7am each night but relaxed that after hearing of his upcoming volunteering work.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “He does have a large amount of charity work commitments and has a number of shows coming up over the summer period.”

The 45 Commando Veterans supports ex-armed forces personnel who are battling PTSD and homelessness.

Security guard for Hollywood stars

The court previously heard police visited Lavery’s home after learning illegal weapons were being kept there.

They discovered two air pistols inside a box.

Checks were carried out and it was confirmed Lavery did not have an air weapons certificate.

Mr Whelan said: “In terms of the weapons, he thought they were toys.”

Six years ago, a special beer was made available in Lavery’s name at The Anchor Bar in Arbroath, run by his daughter, to raise more cash for the charity.

Previously, Lavery worked as a security guard on the Isle of Skye during filming of Guy Ritchie’s movie King Arthur which starred Jude Law, Eric Bana and Charlie Hunnam.

