Dundee boyfriend-from-hell spared jail for breach of non-harassment order

Serial domestic abuser Dylan Scott tried to control how his partner dressed and ordered her to leave parties.

By Jamie Buchan
Dylan Scott
Dylan Scott appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Dundee boyfriend-from-hell who repeatedly dragged his girlfriend over his shoulder when she tried to escape his clutches has been spared jail after admitting a breach of the court order designed to protect her.

On one occasion, he released the handbrake on his girlfriend’s car, causing it to smash into a lamp post.

Scott, who has convictions for abusing other girlfriends, told her: “I go where you go.”

The 28-year-old was jailed and slapped with a five year non-harassment order when he appeared in court in 2020.

This week, he returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted breaching the order.

The court heard he pointed at his ex when he spotted her in Dundee’s Moffat Road on April 29 2022 and began shouting and swearing at her.

Sentenced again

Despite the offence, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Scott: “I am satisfied that a non-custodial sentence will be appropriate.”

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for two years.

Scott, of Kemnay Gardens, Dundee, was told to engage with the Caledonian Programme for domestic offenders.

The sheriff also issued a three-year non-harassment order, which will effectively extend his current one by 18 months.

Dylan Scott. Image: Facebook

Previously, the court heard how Scott became angry when his partner uploaded a photo of herself to social media.

The next day, the couple argued in her car before the woman tried to get away from him.

Scott released the handbrake, causing the vehicle to roll into a lamp post.

The woman sought refuge at a house party with friends who stopped Scott from getting in.

In a similar incident later that month at another party in Broughty Ferry, Scott pushed her to the floor after she asked to leave.

Forfar Sheriff Court

Weeks later, Scott repeatedly lifted the woman over his shoulder to prevent her from leaving.

This was sparked by the woman complaining about the filthy condition of his Dallfield Court flat.

Scott admitted behaving in a coercive and controlling manner between March 1 and July 13 2020.

He also admitted repeatedly phoning the woman dozens of times and using social media to tell her he would not be going to prison.

In 2023, he returned to court and admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards a former girlfriend between November 1 2021 and January 22 2023.

The court heard how he dowsed her in bleach and threatened to set her ablaze.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

