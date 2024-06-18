Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine

Graeme Thomson was told he was lucky to have avoided more serious consequences after swerving into the wrong lane.

By Jamie Buchan
Graeme Thomson
Graeme Thomson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A drug-driver was ‘fortunate’ not to cause an accident when he narrowly missed oncoming traffic as he swerved into the wrong lane while motoring through a Perthshire village.

Roughcaster Graeme Thomson was told he was lucky to have avoided more serious consequences when he drove his works van to the shops in St Madoes after taking cocaine.

The 37-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted dangerous driving with the class A drug in his system on February 2 2023.

He was banned from the road for 16 months and fined £200.

Waved at witness

The court heard a witness in a Range Rover became concerned about Thomson’s driving as she entered St Madoes via the A90 at around lunchtime.

A depute fiscal said: “As she neared the shop on Errol Road, she noticed Mr Thomson’s van reversing from the parking area onto the main road.

“She stopped to allow the van to continue its manoeuvre but she became concerned about how slowly the van was moving, it appeared to be coasting.”

Graeme Thomson
Graeme Thomson was handed a driving ban when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court was told the van then mounted a pavement at the rear.

Thomson waved at the witness, as if to apologise, then drove towards Errol, the prosecutor said.

“The vehicle’s speed increased and Mr Thomson began veering across the central line.

“The van narrowly missed an oncoming vehicle.”

It then came to a complete stop at the Pitfour Castle junction.

The witness drove past and parked at the village community centre to call police.

Drowsy with glazed eyes

Another witness saw the stationary van in the middle of the road, straddling both lanes.

It was spotted a short time later parked outside the village shop.

“Mr Thomson was observed coming out of the shop,” the fiscal depute said.

“He appeared to stumble and witnesses were concerned he could be intoxicated.”

Errol Road, St Madoes
Thomson’s ‘erratic’ driving on Errol Road, St Madoes, raised concerns.

Concerned locals approached him and asked him to turn off the van’s ignition.

His speech was slurred and his eyes glazed, they said.

When police arrived at 1pm, Thomson was attempting to repair a wheel arch that had fallen off the van.

“He appeared unsteady on his feet, had constricted pupils and was drowsy,” the prosecutor said.

Thomson was arrested after failing a roadside drug test and a later blood sample showed he had cocaine in his system.

Fortunate

Defence agent Kerr Sneddon said: “He had been roughcasting that day, working a short distance from the shop.

“His friend had driven them to the house they were working on but about lunch time he made the decision to drive to the shop, where he drove in this erratic manner.”

Mr Sneddon said his client, from Edinburgh, is now out of work.

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear told Thomson: “This could have ended much worse than it did.

“Your driving could have had very serious consequences but fortunately for you and everyone else it didn’t.”

