Home News Courts

Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre before biting police officer

David Conroy has now been jailed.

By Ciaran Shanks
Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Conroy attacked at the bus stops outside Primark. Image: Google

A violent thug has been jailed for battering an innocent man in Dundee city centre, then biting a police officer and leaving him permanently scarred

David Conroy asked the stranger for money before pouncing on him on Nethergate.

Hours later, Conroy left bite marks and swelling on the officer’s hand while he was being taken to the cells at police headquarters.

The 24-year-old, who has previous convictions for violence, was locked up after previously pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Once released from prison, Conroy will be closely monitored “in order to protect the public from serious harm”.

Attacked innocent stranger

It was previously revealed the 21-year-old victim was on Nethergate near the Primark bus stops when Conroy approached him.

“The accused appeared shouting in the street and was stumbling around trying to make conversation,” fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said.

“The complainer stated that the accused was not making much sense and kept asking for money.

“He told the accused to leave him alone and was observed to be in a verbal row.

“The accused then raised his fists and punched him to the right side of his face, causing him to become dazed.”

The pair then fell to the ground and the victim struggled to get Conroy off.

Police arrived on the scene and placed Conroy under arrest.

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital and suffered scrapes, bruising and a bloodied nose at Conroy’s hands.

Bit police officer

Conroy’s behaviour would become “more challenging” while being dealt with by police.

The lout sunk his teeth into PC Duncan Wilkie’s hand as he tried to apply a spit hood to his head.

The officer was required to take a three-day course of antibiotics after the bite broke the skin and left a permanent scar.

He still has to attend at his GP to ensure he has not contracted a blood-borne infection.

Conroy pled guilty to committing the two assaults on February 20 this year on Nethergate and at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

After reports had been prepared on Conroy, defence solicitor Larry Flynn said his client’s recollection of the incident was hazy due to his state of intoxication.

He said it was Conroy’s belief the initial argument was over a drugs dispute.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “It’s serious offending and I see no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Conroy was sentenced to two years in prison and made subject to a supervised release order for 12 months once freed from custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

