Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Football ban for drunken fan who assaulted steward in Montrose

Matthew Measor admitted the assault during a recent Montrose v Queen of the South game but said his drink may have been 'tampered with'.

By Jamie Buchan
Matthew Measor, Links Park
Matthew Measor assaulted a steward at Links Park.

A supporter who assaulted a steward at Links Park stadium in Montrose has been handed a year-long football ban.

Drunken Matthew Measor jumped the turnstiles and clashed with staff during the fracas at the Angus ground.

The 25-year-old, who was there to support his team Queen of the South, believes his drink may have been spiked.

Measor, from Dumfries, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting steward Cameron Keith by pushing him on May 5.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to a breach of the peace charge.

Access denied

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said: “This took place during a regulated football match between Montrose and Queen of the South.

“At 3pm, stewards at Links Park were on duty at the away end of the ground.

“They saw a group of about six or seven away supporters approaching.

“One was drinking and the others were clearly intoxicated.”

Matthew Measor
Matthew Measor appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The prosecutor said: “The stewards decided that none of the group should be permitted entry to the stadium.

“The accused didn’t like what he was hearing, so began shouting and remonstrating but the stewards’ opinion was not to be swayed.”

He said: “The group were ushered out of the stadium.

Links Park
Links Park in Montrose. Image: SNS

“The accused was lost to sight for a short period but was then seen to jump a wall back into the turnstiles area.

“He was spotted by stewards and ran off, jumping the turnstile into the stadium.

“After a short period, staff caught up with him and ushered him back out again.

“He continued to shout and behave aggressively, saying that the stewards ‘cannot touch me’.

“As he was taken back to the gate, he pushed one of the stewards before heading off towards the exit.”

Measor left the ground but was later traced by police.

Drink was ‘tampered with’

Solicitor Sarah Russo, defending, said: “He accepts that this behaviour was fully unacceptable.

“He was in Montrose on this day to meet up with friends to celebrate a birthday.

“The plan was to go out together before going to the football.

“But he tells me that at some point he lost contact with his friends.

“He suspects that one of his drinks may have been tampered with but he is not insisting on that as a defence.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

Ms Russo said: “He advises that he went back to the football ground to look for his friends and he took umbrage that he wasn’t getting entry.

“Mr Measor did go back to the stewards and apologised to them.”

She said her client is training to become a barber.

Sheriff Donald Ferguson told Measor: “It’s a bit unfortunate that there are troublemakers at this kind of football game.

“This was totally inappropriate and behaviour like this is always frowned upon.”

Measor, of Goldie Avenue, Dumfries, was fined £235.

He was banned from attending any UK football matches for the next year.

Montrose won the game 3-2.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Perth Sheriff Court
Sheriff 'perplexed' by decision to prosecute 'exploited' woman after £7.5k heroin find on A90…
Alicia Harper Euromillions winner
Angus EuroMillions winner admits domestic assault
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Topless and bloodied
Glasgow High Court
Remorseless abuser began campaign of terror across Stirlingshire when he was just 13
Primark bus stops on Nethergate.
Thug attacked stranger in Dundee city centre before biting police officer
Graeme Thomson
Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home
Roy Tomlinson
Kirkcaldy housebreaker slammed for 'appalling' thefts from elderly victim
police incident Dunfermline
Pair accused of tying shop worker's hands and injuring him with drill in Dunfermline…