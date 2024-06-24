Monday court round-up — An expensive ‘wee night out’

A Kirkcaldy man downloaded an indecent video of a child being subjected to a sex act by an adult.

Alexander McIlravie, 21, of Wemyss Buildings, High Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the offence, which took place between December 12 2021 and April 27 last year.

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court police searched McIlravie’s home on April 27 and seized his mobile phone.

The fiscal depute said one video, rated category B, was found depicting a male child between the ages of three and six being subjected to a sex act by an adult.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said first offender McIlravie is a young man who wants to address his offending.

Sheriff Mark Allan sentenced McIlravie to three years of offender supervision as part of a community payback order.

He was also put on the sex offenders register for three years.

Ivory sales fine

A woman who raked in thousands of pounds in the illegal international sale of elephant ivory from her home in Dundee has been fined £1,400. Joyce Bell, 67, used eBay to flog necklaces to customers as far away as China. She claimed the items were “bovine bone” she had collected and the jewellery-making was a hobby.

Expensive ‘wee night out’

Lyndsay Fullerton assaulted a police officer after getting ejected from Perth city centre pub, the Bee Bar.

Perth Sheriff Court heard after being arrested and taken to police headquarters in Dundee, she kicked kicked PC Lewis Robertson on the shin.

Fullerton, 39, of High Street, Auchterarder, admitted charges of disorderly conduct and police assault on November 18 last year.

Her solicitor Jamie Baxter said she had “drunk to excess”.

He said: “She had been waiting for a bus and went into the pub to use the facilities but she has little recollection of the events.”

Fining her, Sheriff Alan Findlay said: “Your wee night out has cost you £250.”

Activities instructor molested guest

A former instructor at a Perthshire outdoor activities centre has been jailed for sexually assaulting a sleeping house guest. Food blogger and chef Aaron Watt – working at the Dalguise Activities Centre near Dunkeld at the time of his arrest – molested his victim at his home in Perth after a Christmas night out.

Driving offences

Multiple driving offender Kirsztofer Kovacs, 25, of Kelso Place, Kirkcaldy appeared for sentencing at the town’s sheriff court.

He admitted that on April 25 this year on Dunnikier Road he drove while disqualified and while using a mobile phone.

Kovacs further pled guilty to driving while disqualified on April 11 on the A92, Kirkcaldy West.

Defence lawyer Kerr Sneddon said Kovacs, aided in court by a Hungarian interpreter, is a father-of-three and if he goes to jail it would be his family that really suffers as he is the main breadwinner.

Sheriff Mark Allan sentenced him to 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years for the latter crime.

On the earlier offence, the sheriff deferred sentence for six months for him to demonstrate good behaviour.

Referencing a possible prison term, Sheriff Allan told him: “It’s in your hands, if there is any allegation involving you and motor vehicles in the meantime, you are unlikely to walk back out the door.”

Road rage attempted murderer

Road rage maniac Mark Wishart followed another motorist to his home and knocked him unconscious in his driveway while he was on bail for double attempted murder. The 38-year-old menaced other road users by overtaking their vehicles before braking harshly, forcing them to take evasive action or crash. Currently serving a six-year sentence for trying to kill two people in Perth city centre, he returned to the dock and admitted a series of offences.

Rapist remanded

A violent rapist who subjected women to a catalogue of psychological, physical and sexual abuse was warned he faced a lengthy jail sentence.

Anthony Gibson, 36, preyed on victims over a 17-year period

Advocate depute Chris Fyfe told jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh Gibson had treated three women “as empty vessels for his sexual gratification”.

Gibson, who was previously jailed for rape, had denied a series of charges but was convicted of 10 offences, including rape, sexual assault, assault, abusive conduct and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The offending began in June 2006 and continued until April last year at addresses in Edinburgh, Penicuik and Dalkeith, in Midlothian, Lesmahagow and villages in South Lanarkshire and Fife.

Judge David Young KC told Gibson: “It is clear that these new offences are serious and a significant period of custody appears almost inevitable.”

Gibson’s first victim, who he repeatedly raped, was subjected to repeated attacks, during which he punched and kicked her, pulled her hair, spat on her and throttled her.

He pushed her onto a road, resulting in her falling into the path of oncoming traffic.

A second woman was subjected to repeated calls and text messages, verbal abuse and being grabbed and restrained her during outbursts of anger.

The court heard she was a target for manipulative “gaslighting” by Gibson, who would claim she was “losing it” and “hallucinating”.

Another woman was threatened with being slashed and subjected to visits from emergency services and animal welfare inspectors turning up at her home after Gibson made false claims about her.

Gibson also contacted women he knew were to be witnesses at a trial against him and offered money and gifts.

Gibson was placed on the sex offenders register and is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow in Glasgow. He was remanded in custody.

Paedophile attempted meet-up

A Perthshire paedophile shared photos of schoolchildren as he attempted to meet up with a man online to sexually abuse his 10-year-old daughter, not knowing he was speaking to undercover police. Past offender Barry Grant sought out a like-minded creep on a social media group called “Sharing Family”.

