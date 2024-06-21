Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scrap metal boss found guilty of rapes and torture in Fife and Dundee

Russell Gray, 63, inflicted “horrendous” injuries on the woman by biting and burning her.

By Vic Rodrick
A scrap metal recycling firm boss tortured and raped a younger woman in Fife and Dundee.

Russell Gray, 63, inflicted “horrendous” injuries on the woman by burning her with cigarettes, gas canisters and candle wax.

His 30-year-old victim, who was also bitten, was left with scars on her face, private parts, legs and arms.

She told the High Court at Livingston Gray regularly raped her, often while she was sleeping.

She said he used unknown objects to sexually assault her.

She claimed Gray supplied her with cocaine and heroin in order to make her dependent on him so he could compel her to submit to his depraved sexual demands.

Gray, a father-of-one, had pled not guilty to repeatedly raping the woman, claiming she always consented to having sex with him.

He also denied engaging in a course of abusive behaviour by using degrading language towards her by threatening her, controlling her finances and taking videos of her under the influence of drugs and sending them to others.

The jury found him guilty after trial of both rape charges and of engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his partner or ex-partner.

He was cleared of using a knife to cut the woman’s breasts to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of her life after jurors deleted the allegation from the domestic abuse charge.

Gray, originally from Glasgow, committed the offences at his late mother’s home in St Andrews, at a hotel in nearby Cellardyke and in Dundee between, all while on bail.

Body covered in injuries

The accused, whose scrap metal recycling business in St Andrews collapsed during the Covid pandemic, admitted in court he regularly smoked cocaine and heroin at the time.

He flatly denied assaulting and raping the woman and claimed they had had consensual sex “virtually on a daily basis”.

He claimed she liked rough sex so he had slapped her, pulled her hair and called her derogatory names.

However, the jury was played a recording the woman made in which she accused Gray of waking her five times by having sex with her without her consent.

She is heard telling him: “When someone’s sleeping it doesn’t mean you can help your f***ing self to it. What the f**k? Disgusting, f***ing disgusting.”

Livingston High Court
The High Court in Livingston.

The court also heard medical evidence that small circular injuries to the woman’s face were consistent with cigarette burns and other injuries on her body were consistent with bites.

She had scars around her private parts consistent with violent sexual assaults, a hand mark on her leg consistent with being held or gripped there as she described and a chunk bitten out of her thigh.

Gray flatly denied that anything sexual had happened while the woman was asleep and claimed she was trying to send him to jail so she could get £25,000 criminal injuries compensation, adding: “It was like a lottery win to her and to me”.

Previous convictions

Advocate depute David Logan put to Gray: “The truth is you tortured this woman for your own sadistic pleasure. She had scars all over her body.”

Gray answered: “No”.

He claimed the woman’s injuries, including bite marks on her shoulder and back, were due to her self-harming.

Following the verdicts, the advocate depute moved for sentence and revealed Gray, remanded at HMP Perth, had previous convictions for sexual offences.

Judge William Gallacher told the accused he should expect a lengthy prison sentence.

The judge called for background reports, including a risk assessment, and adjourned the case until August 12 at Glasgow High Court.

