Dundee motorist who killed Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards caught illegally behind the wheel

A Dundee motorist who was jailed for killing a two-year-old girl in a horrific crash in Perthshire was caught driving while still disqualified.

Luke Pirie was previously locked up after losing control of his Ford Focus, mounting a pavement at 50mph and killing Harlow Edwards in Coupar Angus in October 2016.

Pirie was texting on his mobile phone moments before striking the toddler.

A boy aged six and a 17-year-old were also injured in the crash.

In 2017, Lord Ericht ordered Pirie to serve six years in prison.

He was disqualified from driving for seven years and was told to re-sit the extended test in order to be granted a licence again.

However, Pirie is now awaiting sentence after police in Dundee caught him illegally behind the wheel.

The 30-year-old was hauled into custody and pled guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Pirie, of Broughty Ferry Road, admitted driving a Peugeot 107 while disqualified and without a valid policy of insurance on June 20 on the A923 Lochee Road.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until July for reports to be obtained and released Pirie on bail.

Killer driver

The High Court in Glasgow was previously told how Pirie was “worked up” prior to the fatal crash, believing his partner of cheating on him.

He sped from his workplace at Scone Airport towards Montrose to confront her.

Moments after sending a string of angry texts and making phone calls to his partner, he was trying to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting three children including Harlow, who died at the scene.

Harlow’s grief-stricken mother Sara said after Pirie’s sentencing in 2017: “Although we are glad that a substantial sentence has been given, we want to say that this in no way matches the life sentence we are now living and the life that has been denied to our precious Harlow.

“We can only hope now that our baby girl’s beautiful face will serve as a reminder of the responsibility that comes when getting behind the wheel of a car, and also the dangers of speeding and distractions to drivers, passengers and also the person on the other end of the phone who continues to communicate with someone they know is driving.”

Lord Ericht said when jailing Pirie: “You have shattered the life of a family.

“For them, nothing will ever be the same.

“You indulged in a prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of very bad driving.

“You were engaged in activity on a mobile phone that required you to give attention to the device and hold it in your hand.”

The Courier told in 2019 how Pirie was slashed behind bars and scarred for life by a fellow inmate using a homemade weapon.

