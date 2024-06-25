Dundee motorist who killed Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards caught illegally behind the wheel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee motorist who killed Perthshire toddler Harlow Edwards caught illegally behind the wheel

Luke Pirie, who killed two-year-old Harlow in 2017, was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance.

By Ciaran Shanks
Luke Pirie
Killer driver Luke Pirie has been caught illegally behind the wheel.

A Dundee motorist who was jailed for killing a two-year-old girl in a horrific crash in Perthshire was caught driving while still disqualified.

Luke Pirie was previously locked up after losing control of his Ford Focus, mounting a pavement at 50mph and killing Harlow Edwards in Coupar Angus in October 2016.

Pirie was texting on his mobile phone moments before striking the toddler.

A boy aged six and a 17-year-old were also injured in the crash.

In 2017, Lord Ericht ordered Pirie to serve six years in prison.

He was disqualified from driving for seven years and was told to re-sit the extended test in order to be granted a licence again.

However, Pirie is now awaiting sentence after police in Dundee caught him illegally behind the wheel.

Luke Pirie.

The 30-year-old was hauled into custody and pled guilty to the offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Pirie, of Broughty Ferry Road, admitted driving a Peugeot 107 while disqualified and without a valid policy of insurance on June 20 on the A923 Lochee Road.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentence until July for reports to be obtained and released Pirie on bail.

Killer driver

The High Court in Glasgow was previously told how Pirie was “worked up” prior to the fatal crash, believing his partner of cheating on him.

He sped from his workplace at Scone Airport towards Montrose to confront her.

Moments after sending a string of angry texts and making phone calls to his partner, he was trying to overtake a line of cars at Coupar Angus when he lost control of his vehicle, hitting three children including Harlow, who died at the scene.

Harlow Edwards
Harlow Edwards.

Harlow’s grief-stricken mother Sara said after Pirie’s sentencing in 2017: “Although we are glad that a substantial sentence has been given, we want to say that this in no way matches the life sentence we are now living and the life that has been denied to our precious Harlow.

“We can only hope now that our baby girl’s beautiful face will serve as a reminder of the responsibility that comes when getting behind the wheel of a car, and also the dangers of speeding and distractions to drivers, passengers and also the person on the other end of the phone who continues to communicate with someone they know is driving.”

Lord Ericht said when jailing Pirie: “You have shattered the life of a family.

“For them, nothing will ever be the same.

“You indulged in a prolonged, persistent and deliberate course of very bad driving.

“You were engaged in activity on a mobile phone that required you to give attention to the device and hold it in your hand.”

The Courier told in 2019 how Pirie was slashed behind bars and scarred for life by a fellow inmate using a homemade weapon.

