Tuesday court round-up — Glassed in The Grill

A woman who knocked a rival unconscious in a glass attack at a Perth pub has been given a jail warning.

Chloe McMillan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted the assault at The Grill, Flesher’s Vennel, on October 21 2022.

The court heard she struck her rival with a glass, grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly punched her to the head.

McMillan, 24, was due to be sentence this week but a background report previously request by Sheriff Alison McKay was not available.

The sheriff told McMillan: “This is a serious matter.

“It doesn’t matter that you don’t have previous convictions, this was an assault which had a significant impact.

“So much so, one of the things that has to be at the forefront of my mind is a custody.”

McMillan, of Cromlix Road, was ordered to comply with the report’s preparation and returned to court on July 24 for sentencing.

Killer back on the road

The motorist was jailed for killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards in a horrific crash in Perthshire was caught driving while still disqualified. Luke Pirie admitted the offence when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. He was jailed and banned from driving for seven years – with orders to re-sit his test – for causing the toddler’s death in 2016.

Planted teeth in PC

Power plant supervisor Jack Swinton, 27, sank his teeth into a police officer’s leg, drawing blood, after an all-day drinking session in Dundee.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were called out to Dundonald Street over concerns for Swinton’s welfare.

He was discovered “unresponsive” and intoxicated in the street at around 12.45am, having been in the city for a “family celebration”.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “Officers went to put him in handcuffs.

“He then put his head forward and bit the officer’s upper leg.

“He held on for a few seconds, which caused the skin to break. The officer was bleeding.”

Swinton, formerly of Helmsdale Avenue but now living in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, pled guilty to the May 26 assault to injury and was fined £400.

Defence solicitor David Duncan said the first offender had been drinking from the “late morning” prior to the incident occurring in the early hours of the following day.

Mr Duncan said: “He is employed as a supervisor for a power station in Yorkshire.

“Most of the time he is a responsible person. He had returned to Dundee specifically for a family celebration.

“He does not have a great deal of recollection. He thinks he was trying to get to his brother’s address.”

Defrauded partner

A woman who defrauded her partner and built up a £32,000 debt behind his back was only found out after the couple were evicted from their dream home. Mary McDonald plundered her boyfriend’s bank account while keeping him in the dark about his increasingly dire financial situation.

Pensioner drink-driver

A pensioner crashed his car during a costly five-minute journey from a pub to his home in Dundee.

John McDonough, 71, of Rockwell Place in the city, is now banned from driving after he admitted being more than four times the limit (100mics/ 22).

Dundee Sheriff Court was told police were contacted after McDonough was seen stumbling out of The Glens on Clepington Road before driving off in his car on May 11.

Fiscal depute Nicola Caira said: “The car was involved in a minor collision.

“At 10.35pm, police arrived outside his home and found the car in one of the parking bays.

“The engine was still warm to touch. They traced the accused at his home address and was noted to have glazed eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet while smelling of alcohol.”

Solicitor John Boyle said the journey home lasted five minutes, adding McDonough did not intend drinking that much alcohol on the night in question.

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified him from driving for 12 months and fined him £500.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.