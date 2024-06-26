Cocaine-driver ploughed mum’s Corsa into Glenrothes living room and ‘pinned’ pensioner to sofa

A teenage cocaine-driver ploughed his mother’s Vauxhall Corsa into a Glenrothes living room and pinned a pensioner on his sofa as he watched TV.

Jay Cation’s shocking driving left the resident Allan Henderson with serious injuries including a fractured rib, cuts to his scalp and stomach and bruising.

Cation’s girlfriend, Bailley Brand, was in the passenger seat at the time and suffered a fractured sternum.

Cation, 19, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to causing serious injury to his victims by dangerous driving while under the influence of cocaine at Woodside Way and Woodside Road on July 21 last year.

He also admitted using the car without insurance.

Following Tuesday’s court appearance, a statement released on behalf of the victims said: “We’ll never forget that day – it was absolutely terrifying and completely changed everything in our lives.”

Coked-up driver driver smashed into house

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court Cation was driving his mother’s car, which he was not insured to drive, on Woodside Road shortly before 8pm.

A police officer was on the road and saw the Corsa travelling at excessive speed towards Woodside Way – a 30mph limit – overtaking a vehicle then “erratically” swerving back in.

A bus with several passengers on board was travelling along Woodside Road and its driver saw the Corsa travelling towards him on his side of the road, overtaking a taxi and travelling too fast.

The bus driver had to swerve to avoid a collision, then saw the Corsa “snake behind him” and nearly hit a car travelling behind.

The Corsa braked at a roundabout before smashing straight into a house.

Householder pinned by car

The fiscal depute said Mr Henderson, then aged 67, was in his front downstairs sitting room watching TV and his wife, Linda, was at the back of the house.

Ms Smith said: “The Corsa driven by the accused ploughed straight into the front of (the house), taking out the front wall and internal wall which separated the front and rear rooms, before coming to rest on the sofa in the front room, pinning Allan Henderson down.”

Mr Henderson’s wife heard a loud bang and was showered with debris from the wall.

She climbed over the rubble to try to get to the front room to help her husband but could not do so.

She ran round to the front but was stopped from re-entering by police.

An officer went in to help Mr Henderson and found he had a puncture wound to his stomach and a wound to the back of his head.

The fiscal said a major incident was declared.

Horrific injuries

After being treated by ambulance staff for injuries, Cation carried out a roadside drug wipe and gave a positive reading for cocaine. He later gave a blood sample which contained the class A drug.

Mr Henderson was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee and admitted for four days.

The fiscal depute said: “Allan Henderson suffered a fractured rib, various cuts and deep bruising to his legs and body and a scalp laceration.

“He had his head wound glued and abdominal laceration dressed.

“He has since made a full recovery and no further treatment was required.”

Ms Smith said Cation’s girlfriend suffered a fractured sternum and seatbelt injuries.

She was checked over in hospital and released later that day.

‘Terrifying’ crash

Sheriff Charles Lugton adjourned sentencing until July 23 to obtain background reports and Cation’s bail was continued.

Cation, of Rannoch Road, Glenrothes, has been banned from driving meantime.

The victims’ statement, released through lawyers Digby Brown, read: “We’ll never forget that day – it was absolutely terrifying and completely changed everything in our lives.

“We don’t want to comment on the specifics as we are private people but we’ll simply like to say that we are glad that there has been accountability for this.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us since that terrible day but we now just wished to be left in privacy as we continue to rebuild our lives.”

