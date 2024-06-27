Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed

A Dundee slasher with a history of knife crime has been jailed for nearly four years.

James Drinnan left old schoolmate Gary Clark scarred for life during a drug-fuelled assault in the city’s Fairbairn Street.

Mr Clark was heard screaming in pain after being slashed from ear to mouth with a kitchen knife, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Drinnan, 35, was told by a sheriff that he had ruined his victim’s life – and ruined his own life too.

The attack in July last year was former drug dealer Drinnan’s seventh knife-related conviction.

Confrontation

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, said his client took “full responsibility” for his actions, despite remembering very little of what happened.

“He had been taking drugs at the time,” he said.

“Mr Drinnan knows that custody will be inevitable.

“But he has plans to rebuild his life once he is released.

“He wants to leave Dundee and move away from some of the people he grew up with.”

The court heard Drinnan and Mr Clark had known each other since school.

Drinnan and an associate had gone to confront Mr Clark at his brother’s home about an alleged theft.

The court heard that outside on the street, there was an incident with the brother and the other male.

Stitches

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said: “Mr Clark was trying to get to his brother when the accused produced a black-handled kitchen knife with a blade that was very sharp.

“He was trying to slash him and caught the left side of his face, and the left side of his left arm.”

Drinnan then walked off and vanished out of sight.

Mr Clark was heard by a witness “screaming in pain.”

He was given a towel to try and stem the bleeding.

Initially, he declined medical assistance but was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he required 10 stitches.

Drinnan, on remand at HMP Perth, was only apprehended in March this year – eight months later – after he was arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

He pled guilty to assaulting Mr Clark by striking him on the face with a bladed weapon to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Drinnan: “Carrying a knife and using it in such a fashion is a terrible thing.

“It has ruined your life and the life of the complainer.”

The sheriff sentenced Drinnan to 45 months, reduced from five years for his early plea.

He will also be supervised for a year once he’s released.

“It is hoped that support offered to you will help you get your life back on track,” the sheriff said.

