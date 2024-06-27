Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed

James Drinnan left old schoolmate Gary Clark scarred for life during a drug-fuelled assault in the city’s Fairbairn Street.

By Jamie Buchan
James Drinnan.
James Drinnan.

A Dundee slasher with a history of knife crime has been jailed for nearly four years.

Mr Clark was heard screaming in pain after being slashed from ear to mouth with a kitchen knife, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Drinnan, 35, was told by a sheriff that he had ruined his victim’s life – and ruined his own life too.

The attack in July last year was former drug dealer Drinnan’s seventh knife-related conviction.

Confrontation

Solicitor Jim Caird, defending, said his client took “full responsibility” for his actions, despite remembering very little of what happened.

“He had been taking drugs at the time,” he said.

James Drinnan
James Drinnan. Image: Facebook

“Mr Drinnan knows that custody will be inevitable.

“But he has plans to rebuild his life once he is released.

“He wants to leave Dundee and move away from some of the people he grew up with.”

The court heard Drinnan and Mr Clark had known each other since school.

Drinnan and an associate had gone to confront Mr Clark at his brother’s home about an alleged theft.

The court heard that outside on the street, there was an incident with the brother and the other male.

Stitches

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode said: “Mr Clark was trying to get to his brother when the accused produced a black-handled kitchen knife with a blade that was very sharp.

“He was trying to slash him and caught the left side of his face, and the left side of his left arm.”

Drinnan then walked off and vanished out of sight.

Mr Clark was heard by a witness “screaming in pain.”

He was given a towel to try and stem the bleeding.

Initially, he declined medical assistance but was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he required 10 stitches.

Drinnan, on remand at HMP Perth, was only apprehended in March this year – eight months later – after he was arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

He pled guilty to assaulting Mr Clark by striking him on the face with a bladed weapon to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Drinnan: “Carrying a knife and using it in such a fashion is a terrible thing.

“It has ruined your life and the life of the complainer.”

The sheriff sentenced Drinnan to 45 months, reduced from five years for his early plea.

He will also be supervised for a year once he’s released.

“It is hoped that support offered to you will help you get your life back on track,” the sheriff said.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

