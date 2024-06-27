Dealer stole Perth man’s Border Collie in knifepoint robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dealer stole Perth man’s Border Collie in knifepoint robbery

Repeat offender Ryan McLaughlin erupted after accusing his victim of stealing his crack cocaine from a property in Perth, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock

A drug dealer robbed a man of his Border Collie at knifepoint in Perth, before attacking him and demanding he retract his statement to police.

Repeat offender Ryan McLaughlin erupted after accusing his victim of stealing his crack cocaine from a property in the city, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

When police later arrived to arrest him, he jumped out of the window and landed on top of an officer.

McLaughlin, 25, was jailed for 18 months.

Held knife to throat

The court was told how on September 21 2021, McLaughlin’s victim flushed white rocks, believed to be crack, down the toilet after police attended at the address on Bute Drive for an unrelated matter.

McLaughlin appeared and became irate, believing the man was lying to him.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused punched him to the left eye.

“The complainer fell onto a clothes horse but quickly got to his feet.”

McLaughlin appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

She said: “The accused pulled a knife out from his waistband and held it to the complainer’s throat.

“He pinned him against the wall and kept repeating about payment for the drugs.”

McLaughlin took the man’s silver necklace, mobile phone and left with his Border Collie named Marley.

The scared dog was later found on its own in North Muirton by a passer-by and was reunited with the man.

Non-harassment order

On August 26 2022, McLaughlin confronted the man with others at a flat on Ulva Way.

He was punched on the head and ordered to attend at Perth police office to change his statement.

A knife was held to the victim’s cheek before he was robbed of a SIM card from his mobile phone.

The following day, police raided the Bute Drive property and seized heroin worth more than £400.

McLaughlin and another man jumped out of the window and onto Detective Constable Jennifer Doe, striking her in the face. He was restrained and arrested.

The Perth prisoner, formerly of Bonnybank Road in Dundee, pled guilty to three assault charges and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison ordered McLaughlin to serve 18 months in prison and granted a non-harassment order, banning him from contacting the victim for five years.

