Dealer stole Perth man’s Border Collie in knifepoint robbery

A drug dealer robbed a man of his Border Collie at knifepoint in Perth, before attacking him and demanding he retract his statement to police.

Repeat offender Ryan McLaughlin erupted after accusing his victim of stealing his crack cocaine from a property in the city, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

When police later arrived to arrest him, he jumped out of the window and landed on top of an officer.

McLaughlin, 25, was jailed for 18 months.

Held knife to throat

The court was told how on September 21 2021, McLaughlin’s victim flushed white rocks, believed to be crack, down the toilet after police attended at the address on Bute Drive for an unrelated matter.

McLaughlin appeared and became irate, believing the man was lying to him.

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said: “The accused punched him to the left eye.

“The complainer fell onto a clothes horse but quickly got to his feet.”

She said: “The accused pulled a knife out from his waistband and held it to the complainer’s throat.

“He pinned him against the wall and kept repeating about payment for the drugs.”

McLaughlin took the man’s silver necklace, mobile phone and left with his Border Collie named Marley.

The scared dog was later found on its own in North Muirton by a passer-by and was reunited with the man.

Non-harassment order

On August 26 2022, McLaughlin confronted the man with others at a flat on Ulva Way.

He was punched on the head and ordered to attend at Perth police office to change his statement.

A knife was held to the victim’s cheek before he was robbed of a SIM card from his mobile phone.

The following day, police raided the Bute Drive property and seized heroin worth more than £400.

McLaughlin and another man jumped out of the window and onto Detective Constable Jennifer Doe, striking her in the face. He was restrained and arrested.

The Perth prisoner, formerly of Bonnybank Road in Dundee, pled guilty to three assault charges and being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison ordered McLaughlin to serve 18 months in prison and granted a non-harassment order, banning him from contacting the victim for five years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.