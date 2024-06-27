Fife businessman who assaulted heart attack survivor sentenced to unpaid work

A short-tempered Fife businessman has been ordered to complete more than 200 hours of unpaid work after being found guilty of a multitude of offences.

Alan McIntee assaulted a man returning home from hospital after a heart attack and told him: “I’m going to rip your f***ing head off”.

On another occasion he called another man an “English c***” and threw water at a woman.

The 54-year-old, of Beechwood Drive, Glenrothes, was convicted of a total of six offences – all committed on his own street.

He had denied offending but after a multi-day trial a sheriff found him guilty of two assaults, three charges of causing fear or alarm and one of breaching a bail condition.

Supervised

Sentencing had been deferred for McIntee to prepare a background report with Fife Council’s social work department.

At a hearing this week, McIntee’s solicitor Dewar Spence said: “It will come as no surprise he continues to deny the offences.”

Mr Spence told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “Mr McIntee runs a business.

“He has given his consent to undertaking unpaid work.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC imposed 12 months supervision and ordered McIntee to complete 240 hours of unpaid work in a year.

The sheriff said: “I’ve heard what’s been said on your behalf by your solicitor today.

“I have to take into account also your record of previous convictions.”

Offending

McIntee’s first assault happened on May 25 2022.

His male victim remembered this date as he had “returned from hospital following a heart attack”.

He was making his way to his mother’s street in the passenger seat of a car driven by his sister.

He recalled being frustrated about the parking situation and sticking his middle finger up “towards vehicles”.

The man said, when they parked, McIntee got out of a blue Range Rover and lunged at him while he was still in the car.

In her closing submissions, prosecutor Amy Robertson said: “(The man) described being grabbed on the body several times by Mr McIntee.”

When the siblings made McIntee aware he was just out of hospital, he backed off.

The fiscal said McIntee accepted in his own evidence using the phrase “I’m going to rip your f***ing head off” and that his victim heard this “several times”.

The court heard about a later incident, on September 30 2022.

The fiscal referred to evidence given by a woman who said she went to Mr McIntee’s door to ask him to move his car, which had been parked partially over her daughter’s driveway, as she had a maternity appointment to get to.

She gave evidence that McIntee, managing director of his own construction firm, stared at her and walked into his house without responding.

The woman was told to get off his property and her son then arrived.

She said McIntee then threw water from a bottle at her, striking her on the body, and repeatedly made threats of violence, saying “do you want to f***ing make something of it? Get the f**k off my f***ing driveway”.

More abuse

Ms Robertson also referred to a racist comment made to a man and his son-in-law on November 4 2022.

They had accepted taking a sign off a fence and throwing it back into McIntee’s property as, in their view, it was encroaching on another property.

The court was told McIntee said: “This is my fence, you f***ing English c**t.”

This offence was found to be racially aggravated.

McIntee was also convicted of breaching a bail condition by approaching and contacting one of his assault victims on July 19 last year by waving at him and taking photos of him with his phone.

