Applause in court as Fife charity boss jailed for embezzling £40k from vulnerable residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Applause in court as Fife charity boss jailed for embezzling £40k from vulnerable residents

The sister of one of 69-year-old Violet Connor's victims described her betrayal as 'heartbreaking and devastating.'

By Jamie McKenzie
Violet Connor
Violet Connor admitted embezzlement.

A Fife charity boss who stole £40,000 from vulnerable residents – including blind, deaf and severely disabled people – has been jailed.

Violet Connor, 67, made excessive cash withdrawals from the personal bank accounts of service users at Sense Scotland and falsified the books over a period of more than three years.

She swindled the money from 10 residents at two of the charity’s facilities and later told bosses she had merely “dwindled” the money away.

Connor, of Lady Alice Path, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to embezzling £40,060 from residents between April 10 2019 and September 14 2022.

Violet Connor
Violet Connor was jailed when she returned to court on Thursday.

Sheriff Charles Lugton jailed her for one year and told her: “The individuals from whom you took are highly vulnerable.

“Your actions involved abusing the position of trust you held (manager) and took place over an extended period of several years”.

The sentence sparked some applause in the public gallery in court and Connor held back tears as she was led out of the dock.

‘Heartbreaking’

Following the hearing, a sibling of one of the victims welcomed Connor’s punishment.

She told The Courier that Connor stole thousands of pounds from her sister, who is blind, deaf and severely disabled.

“She knew what she was doing and is only contrite because she got caught,” the woman said.

“She had personal intimate care with my sister for a long time, for about 10 years.

“She was part of her life for a long time.

Sense Scotland logo
Connor stole from Sense Scotland service users.

“When I first heard about it (the embezzlement), I did not know it was her. I was just told ‘somebody.’ We were upset and angry.

“When we found out it was Violet Connor we were absolutely devastated.”

She added: “We thought it was someone in finance (department) and to be told it was someone we knew personally and someone we had spoken with, it was a total breach of trust and a betrayal of trust. It was heartbreaking and devastating, and I cried”.

The sister said that Sense Scotland had been left out of pocket, after having to refund the embezzled money.

Charity statement

The charity issued a statement following sentencing.

“We became aware of financial irregularities in the finances of a small number of individuals supported in two of our services in October 2022,” a spokesman said.

“We immediately undertook a financial audit of the services and reported our findings to the police and other relevant authorities and regulatory bodies, working closely with these bodies to assist with their inquiries.”

He added: “Following an internal investigation, the staff member responsible for these irregularities was dismissed by Sense Scotland in November 2022.

“Shortly after this, Sense Scotland spoke with families and guardians of the individuals affected and committed to repaying all funds.”

He said the charity was confident this was an “isolated incident”.

Discrepancy noticed by colleague

Prosecutor Christine Allan told the court previously that the charity holds “corporate appointeeship” for each of the vulnerable people affected by the case.

It means the organisation has access to their bank accounts, which staff are authorised to manage through the Department of Work and Pensions.

Connor was authorised to attend the bank, withdraw cash for the service user and then return to the facility and lodge the money in a manual paper ledger system.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife.
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Connor had been on compassionate leave when she was rumbled in late October 2022, having suffered a bereavement.

She was due to retire two months later.

A discrepancy was noticed while her prospective replacement was being shown the process of balancing finance folders for service users.

The finance director was informed and instigated an internal enquiry, which uncovered the extent of the embezzlement.

The fiscal depute said: “This affected most of the residents at the facility, with more money being withdrawn from their accounts than was credited to their ledgers.”

Admitted crime was ‘unforgivable’

Ms Allan said Sense Scotland staff personally delivered a letter to Connor at her home requesting she attend the main office on November 3 2022 and the incident was reported to police.

Connor emailed her line manager that day to say she could not make the meeting and what she had done was “unforgivable”.

She then wrote: “I don’t know why I done this, and I did not realise how much I have taken from people we support.

“I have abused my position for which I am deeply sorry.

“I know the police will visit me.

“I have brought shame to myself and my family.

“I can’t face anyone after what I have done.”

She wrote she was not doing well after her husband’s funeral the previous day and reiterated she was ashamed of herself.

Connor offered her resignation but was called to another meeting on November 9, where she was presented with evidence in relation to the missing money going back three years.

The fiscal depute said: “During this time, the accused admitted stealing from the residents.

“At the termination of the meeting, the accused was informed she was being dismissed for gross misconduct.”

Matters went from ‘worse to worse’

The following day, the finance director contacted Connor by phone to ask what she had done with the stolen money.

The fiscal said: “She (Connor) merely replied she had ‘dwindled’ it away and it had never been deposited into any other bank accounts.”

The court heard none of the people who suffered loss were able to give statements due to having various learning difficulties and they are unaware of the incident.

In court this week, defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said Connor initially started taking the money with the hope and expectation it could be paid back, adding: “That did not happen and matters seem to have gone from worse to worse”.

He said Connor knows she let down her work colleagues and knows she committed a “fairly horrendous crime”.

Mr McCafferty said her remorse comes through in her social work report.

The lawyer argued for a non-custodial sentence and highlighted her age, that she is a first offender, the circumstances of losing her husband, and that she is deemed by the report author to be a low risk of reoffending.

In sentencing, Sheriff Lugton said he took account of the mitigating factors and recognised she had problems in her personal life at the time including ill health with relatives and family finances.

But he said the embezzlement of such substantial sums of money, the high vulnerability of those she took from, and the breaching of a position of trust over several years, meant he had to impose a custodial sentence.

The sentence of one year was reduced from 18 months to reflect her early guilty plea.

A confiscation hearing has been scheduled for July 23.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
James Drinnan.
Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman who assaulted heart attack survivor sentenced to unpaid work
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Big Weekend assault claim
Mark Moore is due to be released early as part of a scheme to ease overcrowding.
Perth prisoner due for early release threatened to rape police officer's six-year-old daughter
Callum Cook
Apprentice electrician knocked victim unconscious in Ferry taxi rank assault
Gillian Hershaw
Social care officer was nearly six times drink-drive limit in Dundee
Jay Cation crashed into a house
Cocaine-driver ploughed mum's Corsa into Glenrothes living room and 'pinned' pensioner to sofa
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Glassed in The Grill
A9 north of calvine
Woman from China in court accused of causing biker's death on A9 in Perthshire