Nappy-obsessed Fife predator jailed for ‘very grave’ crimes

A nappy-obsessed Fife predator has been jailed for more than two years and put on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade for his “very grave” offences.

Raymond Thomson responded to a woman’s Facebook post advertising free children’s swim nappies by sending pictures of a male posing in a nappy and an explicit photo of a male in a darkened room.

About eight months later, the 35-year-old sent sick videos and pictures of himself to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

After spending a week on remand for the latter offence, Thomson was released on bail but re-offended immediately by contacting the decoy child, who was actually an adult pretending to be a youngster.

Thomson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court this week for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child, breaching bail, and attempting to cause a woman to look at a sexual image.

High risk of further offending

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Thomson he is assessed by social work as having a “very high likelihood of reoffending” and that his record shows convictions for violence and disorder.

The sheriff said: “You have not availed yourself of recent opportunities to rehabilitate yourself in the community.

“Accordingly, I do consider there is no alternative but imposing custodial sentences for these very grave offences”.

Sheriff Johnston jailed Thomson for 27 months and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The Courier previously reported that Thomson was placed on the register last year for sending explicit photos of himself to a 14-year-old schoolgirl on Snapchat in August 2022.

The girl, who was on her way to school when she received the unsolicited photos, was too frightened to leave at lunchtime in case she met her abuser.

He was using the profile name ‘babynappiesyou’ on the app.

Thomson initially avoided a prison sentence for this crime but was ultimately jailed for four months last week after breaching his community payback order.

Woman alerted police

Speaking last month of Thomson’s latest offending, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay told the court that in May last year a woman placed an advert providing free children’s swim nappies on a Facebook page for baby items.

The woman received a message from Thomson, followed by a voice note.

The fiscal depute said: “(The woman) did not immediately reply and then received a photo of a naked male torso, posing in a child’s nappy, with his legs spread apart.

“Seconds later, (the woman) received another photo of a male’s naked lower torso, holding an erect penis, on a bed in a darkened room”.

The woman did not reply and contacted police.

Before they arrived, she searched Facebook and identified various profiles in the Dunfermline area for Thomson.

Officers later traced him leaving his home in Mackie Place, Dunfermline, and seized his mobile phone.

Sent explicit photos to decoy account

The fiscal depute said that on January 20 this year, a Facebook profile for a decoy 13-year-old girl received a message from Thomson asking her age.

The decoy replied and Thomson sent voice notes and a picture of a penis, before asking for a similarly graphic picture in return.

The conversation moved onto WhatsApp and the decoy re-stated she was 13.

Thomson sent pictures of his penis, clothed babies, nappies, adult female vaginas, a male in a soiled nappy which he stated was himself and vile videos of himself.

He was arrested and charged on January 27, appeared in court two days later, was remanded for a week and then freed on bail, subject to various special conditions.

These included not having unsupervised contact with under-16s.

But at around 7.30pm that evening the adult managing the child decoy profile received a text message from Thomson asking to speak over the internet.

On WhatsApp, he messaged the decoy and asked for a “couple of photos of your face” before saying: “I just want to see your face”.

He then told her: “I love you”.

He later called the decoy, telling her he had been in prison for a week because “she grassed him in” and that “I’m selling my phone to keep myself right”.

The decoy received further pictures from Thomson of a male’s body.

Police were contacted and Thomson was arrested and charged the next day for breach of bail.

He has been on remand since February 9.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Thomson has been exposed to psychiatric assessments before and was made subject to a compulsion order in 2011 which lasted for seven years.

The solicitor said his client is someone assessed as having mild intellectual disability but is fit to plead.

He said these were “unusual offences” and argued that Thomson being subject to licence conditions on his release from prison would be satisfactory for public protection.

In sentencing, Sheriff Johnston decided it would not be necessary to impose an extended sentence and that she was “just persuaded” by Mr McLaughlin that the licence conditions will be satisfactory.

