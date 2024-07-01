Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee

A convicted rapist who sexually assaulted a stranger after hounding her on a Dundee bus has been jailed.

Russell Innes Gray menaced his victim – who was unknown to him – while they travelled into the the city from Ninewells Hospital.

The 63-year-old was found guilty of two charges after previously standing trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Father-of-one Gray, who used to run a scrap metal business before it folded during the pandemic, was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 18 2022.

He repeatedly adopted a menacing demeanour towards the woman, repeatedly pursued her, attempted to engage her in conversation and made sexual remarks towards her at Ninewells Hospital and during the course of a bus journey from the hospital to various locations in Dundee.

Gray, formerly of Roundhill Road in St Andrews but now a prisoner at HMP Perth, was also found guilty of sexually assaulting her during the same incident by trying to handle her clothed body.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Gray to six months in prison and placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

High Court trial

His sentence comes just over a week after he was found guilty of raping a woman in Dundee, St Andrews and Cellardyke.

The High Court in Livingston was told Gray denied the offences but a jury convicted him after trial.

The court heard how Gray inflicted “horrendous” injuries on the woman by burning her with cigarettes, gas canisters and candle wax.

His 30-year-old victim, who was also bitten, was left with scars on her face, private parts, legs and arms.

Jurors were told she was regularly raped, often while she was sleeping.

The victim claimed Gray supplied her with heroin and cocaine n order her to make her dependent on him, so he could compel her to submit to his depraved desires.

He will be sentenced in August at the High Court in Glasgow.

