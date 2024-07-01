Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife rapist jailed for pursuing and sexually assaulting stranger in Dundee

Russell Gray was placed on the sex offenders register for seven years after pursuing his victim and making sexual remarks towards her.

By Ciaran Shanks
Russell Gray
Russell Gray. Image: Facebook.

A convicted rapist who sexually assaulted a stranger after hounding her on a Dundee bus has been jailed.

Russell Innes Gray menaced his victim – who was unknown to him – while they travelled into the the city from Ninewells Hospital.

The 63-year-old was found guilty of two charges after previously standing trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Father-of-one Gray, who used to run a scrap metal business before it folded during the pandemic, was convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on July 18 2022.

Russell Gray. Image: Facebook

He repeatedly adopted a menacing demeanour towards the woman, repeatedly pursued her, attempted to engage her in conversation and made sexual remarks towards her at Ninewells Hospital and during the course of a bus journey from the hospital to various locations in Dundee.

Gray, formerly of Roundhill Road in St Andrews but now a prisoner at HMP Perth, was also found guilty of sexually assaulting her during the same incident by trying to handle her clothed body.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced Gray to six months in prison and placed him on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

High Court trial

His sentence comes just over a week after he was found guilty of raping a woman in Dundee, St Andrews and Cellardyke.

The High Court in Livingston was told Gray denied the offences but a jury convicted him after trial.

The High Court in Livingston.

The court heard how Gray inflicted “horrendous” injuries on the woman by burning her with cigarettes, gas canisters and candle wax.

His 30-year-old victim, who was also bitten, was left with scars on her face, private parts, legs and arms.

Jurors were told she was regularly raped, often while she was sleeping.

The victim claimed Gray supplied her with heroin and cocaine n order her to make her dependent on him, so he could compel her to submit to his depraved desires.

He will be sentenced in August at the High Court in Glasgow.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

