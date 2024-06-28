Friday court round-up — Didn’t he invent the television?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Didn’t he invent the television?

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Fife man has been fined following a scantily-clad Boxing Day outburst which began with him hurling a Christmas tree.

John Logie bared all during a festive rampage in which he broke a TV, an iPad and a glass kitchen table.

Logie, of Den Walk in Methil, previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on December 26 last year at a property in Durie Court, Methil.

He threw a Christmas tree, attended in the kitchen while naked, overturned a glass table causing it to smash, damaged an iPad, threw a bottle of alcohol against a kitchen door, scattered food across the kitchen and damaged a TV.

Logie threw a Christmas tree during his outburst

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson explained Logie had been consuming alcohol.

Allegations this was domestically aggravated were dropped.

The 63-year-old told his solicitor he had paid restitution of “a couple of hundred pounds” already.

Logie returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court having been subject to a structured deferred sentence.

Solicitor Christine Hagan pointed out her client has no analogous previous convictions.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Logie £400, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “The structured deferred sentence report is favourable.

“You have a lengthy record, albeit there’s really been quite a gap since 2014 or 2015.

“I’m not prepared to admonish you, having regard to what happened.”

Car thief crashed into tree

An under-the-influence car thief smashed into a tree after attempting to make her getaway with a bizarre haul of seemingly random items including a Henry vacuum cleaner and a single Nike trainer.

Meghann Beckers.
Meghann Beckers. Image: Facebook

Meghann Beckers was seen staggering away from the wrecked Vauxhall Vectra clutching a designer handbag and wearing a full-length khaki puffer jacket she had just lifted from a nearby property in Perth.

The 36-year-old serial shoplifter appeared at the city’s court and pled guilt to stealing from a house in the city’s North Muirton area on New Year’s Day.

She further admitted driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

The court heard Beckers is due for early release for a previous conviction as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to ease overcrowding in prisons.

Triple assault during Perth visit

A woman attacked her partner three times during an emotionally charged visit to Perthshire.

Care worker Laura Olbison made a near-600 mile round trip to celebrate her birthday and to scatter her grandmother’s ashes.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 26-year-old stayed at Perth’s Travelodge with her girlfriend.

The couple had been together for about two years.

On the morning of April 20 this year, Olbison’s partner was tidying up and getting ready to check out.

Olbison was staying at the Perth Travelodge when she assaulted her partner.

She saw Olbison leave the hotel and followed her out, worried for her welfare.

The girlfriend said she was going to phone her parents.

Prosecutors said Olbison grabbed the complainer and put an arm around her neck.

She tried to knock her to the floor.

Olbison then bit her victim on the left side of her face.

Later, after Olbison had calmed down, the pair drove to Crieff to scatter the ashes.

At the Knock of Crieff, Olbison began throwing stones and gravel at her partner.

On the drive back, she seized her by the throat and headbutted her.

Police officers were called to the scene and found Olbison’s partner “visibly upset” with a notable bitemark on her face.

The court heard that the couple were still together and Olbison’s victim said she didn’t feel threatened by her.

Her lawyer said she was “remorseful and embarrassed” by her behaviour.

Olbison, from Leeds, was given a chance to prove to the court the offence was a “one-off”. Sentence was deferred until next month.

Caught on camera

A prolific car thief who led police on a dangerous chase through Broughty Ferry is back behind bars.

Banned driver Robert Fleming was in a stolen car when he struck another vehicle, driving at more than double the 30mph speed limit.

Police dashcam shows moment Robert Fleming was arrested.

Police managed to thwart the crook by deploying a stinger.

Dashcam footage obtained by The Courier shows the moment of Fleming’s arrest.

He is seen emerging from the stolen car with his hands in the air.

Sheriff Brown ordered him to serve a total of 30 months in prison to run consecutively to his current sentence.

Fleming was banned from driving for a further eight years and three months.

Spat on McDonald’s employee

Reports have been ordered for a teenager who admitted spitting on a McDonald’s worker.

Francis Clark is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to carrying out the attack on March 18 this year.

The 19-year-old admitted assaulting Brandon Clark while he was in the course of his employment at the Reform Street restaurant by spitting on his head.

A separate charge of vandalising a glass door at Greggs on High Street was dropped by prosecutors.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Clark, of Abercromby Street in Barnhill, had his sentence deferred until August by Sheriff Robert Carr.

This is in order for a social work report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

