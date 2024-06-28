Friday court round-up — Didn’t he invent the television?

A Fife man has been fined following a scantily-clad Boxing Day outburst which began with him hurling a Christmas tree.

John Logie bared all during a festive rampage in which he broke a TV, an iPad and a glass kitchen table.

Logie, of Den Walk in Methil, previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner on December 26 last year at a property in Durie Court, Methil.

He threw a Christmas tree, attended in the kitchen while naked, overturned a glass table causing it to smash, damaged an iPad, threw a bottle of alcohol against a kitchen door, scattered food across the kitchen and damaged a TV.

Fiscal depute Catherine Stevenson explained Logie had been consuming alcohol.

Allegations this was domestically aggravated were dropped.

The 63-year-old told his solicitor he had paid restitution of “a couple of hundred pounds” already.

Logie returned to the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court having been subject to a structured deferred sentence.

Solicitor Christine Hagan pointed out her client has no analogous previous convictions.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis fined Logie £400, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

He said: “The structured deferred sentence report is favourable.

“You have a lengthy record, albeit there’s really been quite a gap since 2014 or 2015.

“I’m not prepared to admonish you, having regard to what happened.”

Car thief crashed into tree

An under-the-influence car thief smashed into a tree after attempting to make her getaway with a bizarre haul of seemingly random items including a Henry vacuum cleaner and a single Nike trainer.

Meghann Beckers was seen staggering away from the wrecked Vauxhall Vectra clutching a designer handbag and wearing a full-length khaki puffer jacket she had just lifted from a nearby property in Perth.

The 36-year-old serial shoplifter appeared at the city’s court and pled guilt to stealing from a house in the city’s North Muirton area on New Year’s Day.

She further admitted driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

The court heard Beckers is due for early release for a previous conviction as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to ease overcrowding in prisons.

Triple assault during Perth visit

A woman attacked her partner three times during an emotionally charged visit to Perthshire.

Care worker Laura Olbison made a near-600 mile round trip to celebrate her birthday and to scatter her grandmother’s ashes.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 26-year-old stayed at Perth’s Travelodge with her girlfriend.

The couple had been together for about two years.

On the morning of April 20 this year, Olbison’s partner was tidying up and getting ready to check out.

She saw Olbison leave the hotel and followed her out, worried for her welfare.

The girlfriend said she was going to phone her parents.

Prosecutors said Olbison grabbed the complainer and put an arm around her neck.

She tried to knock her to the floor.

Olbison then bit her victim on the left side of her face.

Later, after Olbison had calmed down, the pair drove to Crieff to scatter the ashes.

At the Knock of Crieff, Olbison began throwing stones and gravel at her partner.

On the drive back, she seized her by the throat and headbutted her.

Police officers were called to the scene and found Olbison’s partner “visibly upset” with a notable bitemark on her face.

The court heard that the couple were still together and Olbison’s victim said she didn’t feel threatened by her.

Her lawyer said she was “remorseful and embarrassed” by her behaviour.

Olbison, from Leeds, was given a chance to prove to the court the offence was a “one-off”. Sentence was deferred until next month.

Caught on camera

A prolific car thief who led police on a dangerous chase through Broughty Ferry is back behind bars.

Banned driver Robert Fleming was in a stolen car when he struck another vehicle, driving at more than double the 30mph speed limit.

Police managed to thwart the crook by deploying a stinger.

Dashcam footage obtained by The Courier shows the moment of Fleming’s arrest.

He is seen emerging from the stolen car with his hands in the air.

Sheriff Brown ordered him to serve a total of 30 months in prison to run consecutively to his current sentence.

Fleming was banned from driving for a further eight years and three months.

Spat on McDonald’s employee

Reports have been ordered for a teenager who admitted spitting on a McDonald’s worker.

Francis Clark is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to carrying out the attack on March 18 this year.

The 19-year-old admitted assaulting Brandon Clark while he was in the course of his employment at the Reform Street restaurant by spitting on his head.

A separate charge of vandalising a glass door at Greggs on High Street was dropped by prosecutors.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Clark, of Abercromby Street in Barnhill, had his sentence deferred until August by Sheriff Robert Carr.

This is in order for a social work report to be prepared.

