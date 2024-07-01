Dealer remanded after £140k cannabis farm uncovered in Fife village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dealer remanded after £140k cannabis farm uncovered in Fife village

Samir Haxhiaj was convicted of running the operation in Stobie Place, Oakley, following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
The cannabis farm was found in Oakley, Fife.
Police uncovered a cannabis farm worth nearly £140,000 at a property in a Fife village.

The 33-year-old Londoner claimed he had been trafficked into working at the property.

But jurors found him guilty of producing and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug between April 5 and June 28 2021.

The court heard this was a large-scale cannabis farm with plants found growing in two rooms and a loft.

DNA evidence found at the scene

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said police arrived at the property and knocked on the front door.

They waited between 15 and 20 minutes for a response.

When one officer moved away, Haxhiaj and two other males ran off.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute pointed out that Haxhiaj’s DNA was found on the collar of a T-shirt found at the property, and also on the inside of surgical glove.

Mr Thomson said: “It’s absolutely clear no one going into that house could be unaware of a cannabis farm.”

He said rooms were kitted out with 4-5ft tall plants, lights, fans and “a huge amount of electrical equipment.”

The prosecutor said to jurors: “When you consider all the evidence you have heard, in particular his running away and DNA on the items found, it all points to the accused having a direct and knowing involvement in what was obviously a large-scale cannabis farm”.

Asylum claim

Haxhiaj had denied the offending and claimed he had been trafficked there from London.

Jurors found him guilty of the two charges by majority verdicts.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said the Home Office reached a “negative conclusive grounds” decision on Haxhiaj being a victim of modern slavery, but she said that was mostly down to insufficient information.

Ms Allan said she has been told a lawyer in England is dealing with the immigration matters and there is an appeal and fresh asylum claim ongoing.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing on Haxhiaj, of Larch Close, London, until August 7 to obtain background reports and remanded him in custody meantime.

A relative or partner of Haxhiaj was visibly upset in court as as he was led away from the dock.

