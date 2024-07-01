Dealer remanded after £140k cannabis farm uncovered in Fife village

Police uncovered a cannabis farm worth nearly £140,000 at a property in a Fife village.

Samir Haxhiaj was convicted of running the operation in Stobie Place, Oakley, following a trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

The 33-year-old Londoner claimed he had been trafficked into working at the property.

But jurors found him guilty of producing and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug between April 5 and June 28 2021.

The court heard this was a large-scale cannabis farm with plants found growing in two rooms and a loft.

DNA evidence found at the scene

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said police arrived at the property and knocked on the front door.

They waited between 15 and 20 minutes for a response.

When one officer moved away, Haxhiaj and two other males ran off.

The fiscal depute pointed out that Haxhiaj’s DNA was found on the collar of a T-shirt found at the property, and also on the inside of surgical glove.

Mr Thomson said: “It’s absolutely clear no one going into that house could be unaware of a cannabis farm.”

He said rooms were kitted out with 4-5ft tall plants, lights, fans and “a huge amount of electrical equipment.”

The prosecutor said to jurors: “When you consider all the evidence you have heard, in particular his running away and DNA on the items found, it all points to the accused having a direct and knowing involvement in what was obviously a large-scale cannabis farm”.

Asylum claim

Haxhiaj had denied the offending and claimed he had been trafficked there from London.

Jurors found him guilty of the two charges by majority verdicts.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said the Home Office reached a “negative conclusive grounds” decision on Haxhiaj being a victim of modern slavery, but she said that was mostly down to insufficient information.

Ms Allan said she has been told a lawyer in England is dealing with the immigration matters and there is an appeal and fresh asylum claim ongoing.

Sheriff Susan Duff adjourned sentencing on Haxhiaj, of Larch Close, London, until August 7 to obtain background reports and remanded him in custody meantime.

A relative or partner of Haxhiaj was visibly upset in court as as he was led away from the dock.

