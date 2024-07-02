Fife joiner shocked train passengers with anti-Muslim and Palestine tirade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife joiner shocked train passengers with anti-Muslim and Palestine tirade

Joseph Becman was shoved into another carriage after outburst on Edinburgh to Dundee service.

By Jamie McKenzie
Joseph Becman appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Joseph Becman appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

A Fife joiner shocked fellow passengers when he burst into an “appalling” tirade of anti-Palestinian and anti-Muslim abuse during an Edinburgh to Dundee train journey.

Joseph Becman shouted that all Muslims should be castrated and said: “Death to them all.”

The 40-year-old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a racially aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on the 11pm service from Edinburgh Haymarket on December 6 last year.

He admitted making grossly offensive remarks and remarks of a racist nature, placing passengers and staff on the train in a state of fear, alarm and annoyance.

Joseph Becman appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

It happened two months after the Israeli military launched a campaign to destroy Hamas in response to the unprecedented October 7 attack.

Anti-Muslim abuse

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told Dunfermline Sheriff Court that Becman was heard on board the train shouting racial and prejudicial phrases about Muslims and the conflict in Palestine.

The fiscal depute said these included: “Up the Israelis, f*** the Palestinians.

“F*** all the Muslims, they should all be castrated. They are all b******s.

“F***ing Israel should be teaching them a lesson.

“F*** the Muslims; death to them all. They are terrorists”.

Becman was arrested at Inverkeithing Railway Station. Image: DC Thomson

The fiscal depute said passengers tried to ask Becman to stop and he was pushed into another carriage by two males he was with.

He then became aggressive towards a male who told him to calm down.

Ms Allan continued: “He simply became louder and repeated things he was saying beforehand”.

Becman was met by police at Inverkeithing railway station after they received multiple phone calls about his behaviour on the journey, the fiscal said.

He was pointed out by passengers and police arrested him.

Fuelled by alcohol

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said it was a matter of “great regret” for first offender Becman and that these were “clearly appalling comments”.

The solicitor said his client “does not hold those views at heart” and that he appears genuinely remorseful for the comments he made.

The lawyer added: “His position is he thinks he overheard someone talking about it (the conflict).

“He relatively recently found out he has some heritage from Israel, and people were saying things he did not like.

“Rather than engage in constructive discussion about it, perhaps fuelled by alcohol he has said some particularly unpleasant things”.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Mr McLaughlin said it would appear to be a one-off incident.

He said Becman, of Inchgarvie Avenue, Burntisland, is hardworking and earns his living as a joiner.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Becman: “These are quite appalling comments.

“There is a conflict ongoing. This is not the way to deal with the matter.

“It’s wholly inappropriate.

“The custody threshold has been crossed”.

The sheriff sentenced him to a non-custodial alternative of 187 hours unpaid work.

