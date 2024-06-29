Fife owner ‘rugby tackled’ Staffy after it attacked neighbour’s pet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife owner ‘rugby tackled’ Staffy after it attacked neighbour’s pet

Siobhan Hunter was forced to intervene when her Staffordshire Bull Terrier charged into next door's house and mauled a Lhasa Apso.

By Jamie McKenzie
A dog owner rugby-tackled her Staffordshire bull terrier after it charged into her neighbour’s home and started mauling a Lhasa Apso.

Siobhan Hunter’s white Staffy also “nipped” the other dog owner’s finger during the fracas at Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline, on March 24 this year.

The town’s sheriff court heard complainer Wendy Clough ended up with a £1,000 vet bill for her dog’s treatment.

Hunter, 43, did not attend court when her case called, but pled guilty by letter.

She admitted having a dog dangerously out of control, whereby it attacked and mauled another dog and caused injury to it and its owner.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence until the end of next month for her to be present.

Dog was treated for ‘shock and wounds’

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said that around 6.20am, Ms Clough let her dog into the front garden – a secure area with a small gate and a latch – when she became aware of loud barking nearby.

She opened the door to let her dog back in her house and looked out and saw the Staffy “barge towards her front garden gate, causing it to open”.

The fiscal depute said: “The Staffy has entered her house.

“It proceeded to jump on her dog in an aggressive manner.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
The case called at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

“She tried to grab the Staffy off her dog and it turned round and nipped Ms Clough on her left middle finger, causing a small cut.”

Ms Stevenson added: “Both dogs returned to the garden and the Staffy continued to attack her dog, biting and clawing at his back.

“After a few seconds the accused came running out of her house, which is directly opposite the complainer’s house, and the accused then rugby-tackled the Staffy and held its tail until the complainer safely returned her dog into the house.

“The complainer has taken her dog to the vets, where it received medication for shock and wounds were cleaned, with the entire vet bill coming to around £1,000.”

Dog warden informed

Ms Stevenson said Ms Clough also sought medical attention for her finger injury which was cleaned.

She was advised to keep an eye out for signs of infection.

The fiscal said that when charged, Hunter was advised to have a muzzle on the dog at all times when out of the house and to have proper control at all times.

Ms Stevenson said she understands that the Staffy has not been seized and is still with Hunter and that the dog warden has been informed of the incident.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “Given the nature of the charge, personal appearance will be required.

“I will continued this for personal appearance of the accused”.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 24.

