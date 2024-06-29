Fife owner ‘rugby tackled’ Staffy after it attacked neighbour’s pet

A dog owner rugby-tackled her Staffordshire bull terrier after it charged into her neighbour’s home and started mauling a Lhasa Apso.

Siobhan Hunter’s white Staffy also “nipped” the other dog owner’s finger during the fracas at Jennie Rennie’s Road, Dunfermline, on March 24 this year.

The town’s sheriff court heard complainer Wendy Clough ended up with a £1,000 vet bill for her dog’s treatment.

Hunter, 43, did not attend court when her case called, but pled guilty by letter.

She admitted having a dog dangerously out of control, whereby it attacked and mauled another dog and caused injury to it and its owner.

Sheriff William Gilchrist deferred sentence until the end of next month for her to be present.

Dog was treated for ‘shock and wounds’

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson said that around 6.20am, Ms Clough let her dog into the front garden – a secure area with a small gate and a latch – when she became aware of loud barking nearby.

She opened the door to let her dog back in her house and looked out and saw the Staffy “barge towards her front garden gate, causing it to open”.

The fiscal depute said: “The Staffy has entered her house.

“It proceeded to jump on her dog in an aggressive manner.

“She tried to grab the Staffy off her dog and it turned round and nipped Ms Clough on her left middle finger, causing a small cut.”

Ms Stevenson added: “Both dogs returned to the garden and the Staffy continued to attack her dog, biting and clawing at his back.

“After a few seconds the accused came running out of her house, which is directly opposite the complainer’s house, and the accused then rugby-tackled the Staffy and held its tail until the complainer safely returned her dog into the house.

“The complainer has taken her dog to the vets, where it received medication for shock and wounds were cleaned, with the entire vet bill coming to around £1,000.”

Dog warden informed

Ms Stevenson said Ms Clough also sought medical attention for her finger injury which was cleaned.

She was advised to keep an eye out for signs of infection.

The fiscal said that when charged, Hunter was advised to have a muzzle on the dog at all times when out of the house and to have proper control at all times.

Ms Stevenson said she understands that the Staffy has not been seized and is still with Hunter and that the dog warden has been informed of the incident.

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “Given the nature of the charge, personal appearance will be required.

“I will continued this for personal appearance of the accused”.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 24.

