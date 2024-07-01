Driver admits killing young mum in horror crash on A90 in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver admits killing young mum in horror crash on A90 in Perthshire

Edward Carty pled guilty to causing his girlfriend Rebecca Tasker's death by dangerous driving on A90 near Errol.

By Connor Gordon
Rebecca Tasker was killed in the crash on the A90 in August 2022.
A young mum was killed in a horror crash after her partner fell asleep at the wheel.

Rebecca Tasker, 32, was in the back seat of her car driven by Edward Carty, 30, on the A90 near Errol, on August 12 2022.

Disqualified driver Carty veered off road, rotated the vehicle down an embankment before striking two trees.

Members of the public were able to pull two children from the vehicle who were unharmed.

Carty’s friend also escaped without injury but Rebecca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rebecca Tasker. Image: Facebook

She suffered two spinal injuries, a severe neck injury and blunt force trauma to several ribs.

Carty – who had been driving for 14 hours without rest – later posted on social media app TikTok that he had fallen asleep.

Carty pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to causing Rebecca’s death by dangerous driving.

Car struck trees after veering from road

The court heard that Carty, his friend Lucas Hollings, 19, Rebecca and two children aged 10 and seven had travelled from Arbroath to Lochinver, Highlands, before making the return journey.

Prosecutor Ruaridh Ferugson said: “During the journey, Carty did not rest and had driven for around 14 hours.”

At the scene of the incident, Carty drove at 80 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The Nissan vehicle was seen to move towards the edge of the road and Carty attempted to correct its course.

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Poppy Watson/DCT Media

The car then crossed over into another lane and Carty again tied to steady the vehicle.

Mr Ferguson said: “The vehicle started to veer in an anti-clockwise direction before crossing the grass verge and a path.”

The vehicle then went on to travel 90 degrees and went backwards.

Mr Ferguson: “At this point, the car collided with a tree causing damage to the door and the tree.

“The contact with the tree stopped the vehicle rotating.”

The car continued to travel facing backwards down the embankment before colliding with another tree.

The vehicle then rolled up the tree trunk which caused significant damage to the roof which was facing downwards into the passenger compartment.

Tik-Tok interview

Witnesses rushed to the aid of those in the car which came to rest against the tree trunk.

Mr Hollings was able to escape while the two children – sat beside Rebecca in the back – were removed through the driver’s window.

Rebecca was unable to be extracted from the vehicle and was later deemed to have been immediately unconscious due to her injuries.

Carty was taken to hospital for surgery to his leg. He also suffered a stroke.

Carty spoke about the crash on Tik Tok. Image: Shutterstock

The hearing was told that Carty broadcasted himself on TikTok in September 2022 when he discussed the incident with a woman.

He said: “I fell asleep behind the wheel, but I pulled over 15 times asking my girlfriend to drive but she wouldn’t drive even though it was her car.”

Mr Ferguson stated to the court that Carty failed to take any rest.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lord Young said: “You will be aware that custody is inevitable for an offence of this gravity.”

Carty, of Blackburn, England, was disqualified from driving and remanded in custody meantime.

