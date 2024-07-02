Forfar swimming pool cannabis ‘gardener’ faces deportation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar swimming pool cannabis ‘gardener’ faces deportation

Xhafer Furriku, 65, pled guilty to being involved in a cultivation worth more than £187,000 at the disused Forfar swimming pool.

By Ciaran Shanks
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Police forced entry and found the cannabis farm. Image: Facebook.

An Albanian national is facing deportation after admitting his role in a major cannabis operation.

Xhafer Furriku, 65, will be jailed after pleading guilty to being involved in a cultivation worth more than £187,000 at the disused Forfar swimming pool.

Fellow Albanians Hajri Musa and Gerald Daci were previously locked up for being concerned in the supply of drugs in the same scheme.

The pool has lain empty since 2017 and had been sold by Angus Council for £50,000 months before the cultivation came to light.

Claimed he was there to paint and clean

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police received intelligence about a significant cannabis cultivation. Officers attended and entry was forced.

“The disused pool and changing room area had been turned into a growing area.

“There were approximately 150 plants.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
The cannabis cultivation in Forfar swimming pool. Image: Facebook

“There was a further growing room on the floor above. There were around 100 further plants. There was plastic sheeting on the floor and ceiling.”

The crop had been assessed as having a realisable total value of nearly £200,000 when it was found on August 8 last year.

Furriku was found within the premises by police, who managed to apprehend Musa and Daci as they tried to escape.

Through an interpreter, Furriku replied: “I came here to clean and paint.”

‘Limited role’ in operation

Furriku, currently on remand at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Ms Wilkinson made a motion for Furriku to be considered eligible for deportation, insisting he has no leave to remain in the UK.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until August for a social work report to be obtained.

Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Former Forfar swimming pool. Graham Brown/DC Thomson

“I consider this to be a large scale commercial cultivation site,” he told Furriku.

“I will have more to say about your role on the next occasion but your role is to be established as most likely as a ‘gardener’.

“Nevertheless, having regard to the substantial commercial nature of the enterprise, a custodial sentence is inevitable, regardless of your limited role.”

