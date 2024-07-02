Forfar swimming pool cannabis ‘gardener’ faces deportation

An Albanian national is facing deportation after admitting his role in a major cannabis operation.

Xhafer Furriku, 65, will be jailed after pleading guilty to being involved in a cultivation worth more than £187,000 at the disused Forfar swimming pool.

Fellow Albanians Hajri Musa and Gerald Daci were previously locked up for being concerned in the supply of drugs in the same scheme.

The pool has lain empty since 2017 and had been sold by Angus Council for £50,000 months before the cultivation came to light.

Claimed he was there to paint and clean

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson told Dundee Sheriff Court: “Police received intelligence about a significant cannabis cultivation. Officers attended and entry was forced.

“The disused pool and changing room area had been turned into a growing area.

“There were approximately 150 plants.

“There was a further growing room on the floor above. There were around 100 further plants. There was plastic sheeting on the floor and ceiling.”

The crop had been assessed as having a realisable total value of nearly £200,000 when it was found on August 8 last year.

Furriku was found within the premises by police, who managed to apprehend Musa and Daci as they tried to escape.

Through an interpreter, Furriku replied: “I came here to clean and paint.”

‘Limited role’ in operation

Furriku, currently on remand at HMP Perth, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Ms Wilkinson made a motion for Furriku to be considered eligible for deportation, insisting he has no leave to remain in the UK.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence until August for a social work report to be obtained.

“I consider this to be a large scale commercial cultivation site,” he told Furriku.

“I will have more to say about your role on the next occasion but your role is to be established as most likely as a ‘gardener’.

“Nevertheless, having regard to the substantial commercial nature of the enterprise, a custodial sentence is inevitable, regardless of your limited role.”

