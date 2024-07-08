Fife chef threatened train passenger and flicked blood at cop’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife chef threatened train passenger and flicked blood at cop’s face

Sean McGowan turned nasty on a standing room-only ScotRail service between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing on August 9 last year.

By Jamie McKenzie
Sean McGowan.
Sean McGowan appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A boozed-up Fife chef snatched and drank a fellow train passenger’s water and told him he would “sort him out” on the platform.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 39-year-old later assaulted a police custody security officer by picking dried blood from his broken nose and flicking it at his face.

McGowan, of Maria Street, Kirkcaldy, appeared for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to the assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Arrested on platform

Prosecutor Charlotte Allan told the court the train was very busy and McGowan was among those standing in the aisles.

As the train made its way to Inverkeithing, McGowan went to the front vestibule and became threatening and abusive towards some passengers.

The fiscal depute said: “He snatched a bottle of water out of the hand of (a man), drinking it and threw it on the floor of the carriage.

“He stated to the man he was going to ‘sort him out’ on the platform when he got off the train”.

A train conductor was informed, and they asked McGowan to leave at the next stop at Inverkeithing but he refused.

The employee stood on the platform at Inverkeithing and McGowan came off the train to confront him.

The train doors closed to prevent him re-boarding, the fiscal said.

McGowan got off at Inverkeithing railway station.

Police attended and McGowan was offered a lift home but declined and said he would get a taxi.

As officers returned to their vehicle, he became abusive towards them and was arrested and taken to Dunfermline police station.

There, a custody officer was completing a welfare check on McGowan, who started picking dry blood on his nose before flicking it at the officer, hitting him in the cheek near his mouth.

‘Disgusted’ by CCTV footage

Defence lawyer Lucy Martin said McGowan, employed as a chef in Edinburgh, was drinking heavily at the time of the offence and as a result had broken his nose.

The solicitor said a social work report suggests he does not recall much about what happened but showed disgust after viewing CCTV.

She said McGowan has made efforts to address alcohol misuse and says he has been sober for four months.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told McGowan his behaviour was “entirely unacceptable” and it must have been distressing for both people on the train and the police officer.

The sheriff sentenced him to 225 hours of unpaid work.

