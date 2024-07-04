Dundee murder trial told man’s blood-smeared body found in bedroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee murder trial told man’s blood-smeared body found in bedroom

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, denies killing her partner Graeme by striking him on the body with a knife.

By Ciaran Shanks
Graeme Hutcheson died as a result of a stab wound to his chest, the trial has heard.
Graeme Hutcheson died as a result of a stab wound to his chest, the trial has heard.

A police officer has described the moment he discovered the body of a man in a Dundee property.

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of murdering her partner 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson, on March 7 2022.

She denies stabbing him to death in her home in the city’s Whitfield Avenue.

The court was told how neighbours heard the pair arguing hours before Mr Hutcheson’s death.

Jurors heard on Wednesday how Sergeant Richard Grieve was one of the first officer’s on the scene, having been deployed with paramedics at around 11pm on the night in question.

Alleged murder victim found lying on bed

Upon arrival, the officer “banged loudly” on the front door and identified himself as the police but received no response.

Sergeant Grieve said he saw “two very large” barking dogs through a glass panel to the right hand side of the door. He also identified smeared blood on a banister.

The officer said Hutcheson eventually came down the stairs and ushered the dogs into a room before closing the door and allowing the police entry.

Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered by partner Kerri.

“She had a cut to her left hand and her clothing was smeared with blood,” Sergeant Grieve told the court.

“I can’t remember the severity of the cut and how bad it was bleeding. I asked her if anyone else was upstairs and I didn’t get a coherent response.

“She was upset, crying.

“I thereafter proceeded to climb the stairs with the intention of searching upstairs.”

The 40-year-old officer said he found Mr Hutcheson, who is originally from the Glasgow area, lying on his back on a bed while topless.

Accused said she was ‘ready to blow’

During questioning from advocate depute John Keenan KC, Sergeant Grieve said: “I noticed a single wound to his mid-sternum.

“There was some blood smearing. From everything I could see he was unconscious.”

Ambulance personnel then desperately attempted to save Mr Hutcheson but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police activity at Whitfield Avenue in March 2022

In earlier evidence, Hutcheson’s best friend Danielle Ramsay described having a one-hour plus phone call with her following a series of WhatsApp messages.

Both women had been complaining about their partners taking issue with them going out at night with friends.

Hutcheson said in messages shown to the court that she was “ready to blow”, “raging” and was “in the process of throwing him out”.

Arguments between the pair – who were not married and coincidentally shared the same surname – had rumbled on from Friday, jurors were told.

‘Falling out’

Kerri Hutcheson’s sister Lynn also recalled being told by the accused about “falling out” with Mr Hutcheson.

She said there was an “awful atmosphere” between the pair after making a brief visit to the Whitfield Avenue address the day before Mr Hutcheson’s death.

Mr Hutcheson would travel from Glasgow to stay with Kerri – who he met online – in Whitfield “two or three” times a week.

Forensic officers at Whitfield Avenue

Several neighbours described hearing a man with a Glaswegian accent shouting hours before Mr Hutcheson was found dead.

Hutcheson’s next door neighbour, Shaun Williamson, claimed he heard Mr Hutcheson shout: “Do you think I’m f******* stupid?” in an “angry tone”.

Mr Williamson recognised Mr Hutcheson after hearing him outside on the mobile phone on previous occasions.

Former partner’s evidence

A former partner of Mr Hutcheson, 35-year-old Suzanne Pearson, was asked about her relationship with him between 2018 and 2021.

She said Mr Hutcheson had a naturally loud voice in a “general speaking manner”.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC highlighted Mr Hutcheson’s previous convictions for domestic offending, threatening or abusive behaviour and police obstruction.

The trial is underway at the High Court in Dundee.

Ms Pearson insisted that she never felt uncomfortable or intimidated in his company.

Kerri Hutcheson, of Harcourt Street, denies murdering Graeme Hutcheson on March 7 2022 at an address on Whitfield Avenue by stabbing him on the body with a knife.

It is alleged that the offence was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner. Lawyers acting for Hutcheson claim she acted in self-defence.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Keiran Bremner went on trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Fife army guardsman sexually assaulted two women and grabbed them by the throat
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Machete boy's gun threats
Allan West was murdered at his home in Stirlingshire. Image: Police Scotland
Pair jailed for 'utterly brutal' murder of Stirlingshire dad
Glasgow High Court
Former Raith Rovers player denies attempted murder charge
David McGregor is led from court.
Man who assaulted partner in Kinross on day of her mum's funeral is jailed
Lewis Cabrelli appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Young farmer admits 'low speed' Brechin crash that left cyclist with broken bones
Deborah Bradley appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman, 27, called American tourist 'a monkey' during racist tirade in Fife pub
Michael Jamieson at Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Shamed ex-Perth Tory councillor walks free as new indecent images trial deserted
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I'm well known in Dunfermline'
Graeme Hutcheson was allegedly murdered at a house in Whitfield Avenue, Dundee, on March 7 2022.
Murder accused denies stabbing partner to death in Dundee as trial gets underway