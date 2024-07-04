Dundee murder trial told man’s blood-smeared body found in bedroom

A police officer has described the moment he discovered the body of a man in a Dundee property.

Kerri Hutcheson, 34, is on trial at the High Court in Dundee accused of murdering her partner 33-year-old Graeme Hutcheson, on March 7 2022.

She denies stabbing him to death in her home in the city’s Whitfield Avenue.

The court was told how neighbours heard the pair arguing hours before Mr Hutcheson’s death.

Jurors heard on Wednesday how Sergeant Richard Grieve was one of the first officer’s on the scene, having been deployed with paramedics at around 11pm on the night in question.

Alleged murder victim found lying on bed

Upon arrival, the officer “banged loudly” on the front door and identified himself as the police but received no response.

Sergeant Grieve said he saw “two very large” barking dogs through a glass panel to the right hand side of the door. He also identified smeared blood on a banister.

The officer said Hutcheson eventually came down the stairs and ushered the dogs into a room before closing the door and allowing the police entry.

“She had a cut to her left hand and her clothing was smeared with blood,” Sergeant Grieve told the court.

“I can’t remember the severity of the cut and how bad it was bleeding. I asked her if anyone else was upstairs and I didn’t get a coherent response.

“She was upset, crying.

“I thereafter proceeded to climb the stairs with the intention of searching upstairs.”

The 40-year-old officer said he found Mr Hutcheson, who is originally from the Glasgow area, lying on his back on a bed while topless.

Accused said she was ‘ready to blow’

During questioning from advocate depute John Keenan KC, Sergeant Grieve said: “I noticed a single wound to his mid-sternum.

“There was some blood smearing. From everything I could see he was unconscious.”

Ambulance personnel then desperately attempted to save Mr Hutcheson but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

In earlier evidence, Hutcheson’s best friend Danielle Ramsay described having a one-hour plus phone call with her following a series of WhatsApp messages.

Both women had been complaining about their partners taking issue with them going out at night with friends.

Hutcheson said in messages shown to the court that she was “ready to blow”, “raging” and was “in the process of throwing him out”.

Arguments between the pair – who were not married and coincidentally shared the same surname – had rumbled on from Friday, jurors were told.

‘Falling out’

Kerri Hutcheson’s sister Lynn also recalled being told by the accused about “falling out” with Mr Hutcheson.

She said there was an “awful atmosphere” between the pair after making a brief visit to the Whitfield Avenue address the day before Mr Hutcheson’s death.

Mr Hutcheson would travel from Glasgow to stay with Kerri – who he met online – in Whitfield “two or three” times a week.

Several neighbours described hearing a man with a Glaswegian accent shouting hours before Mr Hutcheson was found dead.

Hutcheson’s next door neighbour, Shaun Williamson, claimed he heard Mr Hutcheson shout: “Do you think I’m f******* stupid?” in an “angry tone”.

Mr Williamson recognised Mr Hutcheson after hearing him outside on the mobile phone on previous occasions.

Former partner’s evidence

A former partner of Mr Hutcheson, 35-year-old Suzanne Pearson, was asked about her relationship with him between 2018 and 2021.

She said Mr Hutcheson had a naturally loud voice in a “general speaking manner”.

Defence counsel Mark Stewart KC highlighted Mr Hutcheson’s previous convictions for domestic offending, threatening or abusive behaviour and police obstruction.

Ms Pearson insisted that she never felt uncomfortable or intimidated in his company.

Kerri Hutcheson, of Harcourt Street, denies murdering Graeme Hutcheson on March 7 2022 at an address on Whitfield Avenue by stabbing him on the body with a knife.

It is alleged that the offence was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner. Lawyers acting for Hutcheson claim she acted in self-defence.

The trial before judge Lady Drummond continues.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.