Unpaid work for creepy kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama party

A kebab shop delivery driver who sexually assaulted three 16-year-old girls at a pyjama party in rural Angus has been sentenced.

Muhammed Awais asked his young victims for a hug, before following and groping them, leaving them in tears.

The 27-year-old previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted three charges of sexual assault, committed on December 28 last year.

His young victims ordered food in the small hours of the morning after attending a party.

Awais, who is from Dundee, arrived with the delivery, but told the girls he needed more money before abusing them.

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register for five years and must complete unpaid work.

Back in court

Sentencing had been deferred for Awais to prepare a background report with social workers.

He returned to the dock where he was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey also placed Awais on the sex offenders register for five years.

The sheriff said: “He’s going to go on the sex offenders register which is quite a severe punishment in itself.”

Awais solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He would be happy to undertake a community payback order.

“He didn’t have the benefit of legal aid.”

Creepy offences

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Jill Drummond said the three 16-year-old girls involved were all friends.

They had spent the evening at a party near Dundee and were driven back to one of the girl’s homes by her mother at 1.30am.

The girls, who had consumed alcohol and had changed into their pyjamas, ordered food an hour later from Corfu Kebabs on Dundee’s Seagate, using the Just Eat app.

Awais was to deliver the food up a “narrow, quiet road”.

The bill included a £3 delivery charge and 50p service charge.

Just after 3am, one of the girls was phoned by Awais, who explained he was having difficulty finding the house.

She said to continue along the road and they would come out and shine their torches to signal the way.

When Awais met the girls, he stated he would need more money because it was “scary” driving to where they were.

The girls had no cash but offered a bank transfer.

Awais phoned the kebab shop but was told this would not be acceptable.

Began acting weird

One of the girls thought Awais was beginning to act “weird” so began recording him.

Ms Drummond said the accused continued talking up his journey, using words to the effect of: “I was brave to come here, can you hug me?”

He then placed his left arm around one of the girl’s backs and started to touch her towards the buttock area, over her pyjamas.

She did not say anything but moved away.

Awais went to his car for the food, then walked towards the filming girl and tried to put both his hands around her, towards her buttocks, appearing to pull her towards him.

She pushed him away with both hands.

Awais followed as the three girls then tried to get away.

Ms Drummond said he was heard to say “one more hug” and the girl who had not been assaulted yet began to run, chased by Awais.

Another of the girls began recording as the delivery driver put his hands around the third victim, grabbing her buttock over her pyjamas.

She pushed him away and the girls ran inside while Awais retreated to his car.

The girl who lived there woke her mother, who contacted police.

Corfu Kebabs confirmed Awais was the driver and he was traced near the takeaway the following night.

Awais, of Haldane Terrace, Dundee, pled guilty to three charges of sexual assault.

