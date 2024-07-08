Unpaid work for creepy kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Unpaid work for creepy kebab delivery driver who sexually assaulted teens at Angus pyjama party

Dundonian food delivery driver Muhammad Awais left his young victims in tears, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

By Ross Gardiner
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Muhammed Awais had been delivering food for Corfu Kebabs in Dundee when he assaulted the teenagers.

A kebab shop delivery driver who sexually assaulted three 16-year-old girls at a pyjama party in rural Angus has been sentenced.

Muhammed Awais asked his young victims for a hug, before following and groping them, leaving them in tears.

The 27-year-old previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and admitted three charges of sexual assault, committed on December 28 last year.

His young victims ordered food in the small hours of the morning after attending a party.

Awais, who is from Dundee, arrived with the delivery, but told the girls he needed more money before abusing them.

He has now been placed on the sex offenders register for five years and must complete unpaid work.

Back in court

Sentencing had been deferred for Awais to prepare a background report with social workers.

He returned to the dock where he was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey also placed Awais on the sex offenders register for five years.

The sheriff said: “He’s going to go on the sex offenders register which is quite a severe punishment in itself.”

Awais solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He would be happy to undertake a community payback order.

“He didn’t have the benefit of legal aid.”

Creepy offences

At a previous hearing, fiscal depute Jill Drummond said the three 16-year-old girls involved were all friends.

They had spent the evening at a party near Dundee and were driven back to one of the girl’s homes by her mother at 1.30am.

The girls, who had consumed alcohol and had changed into their pyjamas, ordered food an hour later from Corfu Kebabs on Dundee’s Seagate, using the Just Eat app.

The young victims ordered food from Corfu Kebabs, Dundee.

Awais was to deliver the food up a “narrow, quiet road”.

The bill included a £3 delivery charge and 50p service charge.

Just after 3am, one of the girls was phoned by Awais, who explained he was having difficulty finding the house.

She said to continue along the road and they would come out and shine their torches to signal the way.

When Awais met the girls, he stated he would need more money because it was “scary” driving to where they were.

The girls had no cash but offered a bank transfer.

Awais phoned the kebab shop but was told this would not be acceptable.

Began acting weird

One of the girls thought Awais was beginning to act “weird” so began recording him.

Ms Drummond said the accused continued talking up his journey, using words to the effect of: “I was brave to come here, can you hug me?”

He then placed his left arm around one of the girl’s backs and started to touch her towards the buttock area, over her pyjamas.

She did not say anything but moved away.

Awais went to his car for the food, then walked towards the filming girl and tried to put both his hands around her, towards her buttocks, appearing to pull her towards him.

She pushed him away with both hands.

Awais followed as the three girls then tried to get away.

Ms Drummond said he was heard to say “one more hug” and the girl who had not been assaulted yet began to run, chased by Awais.

Another of the girls began recording as the delivery driver put his hands around the third victim, grabbing her buttock over her pyjamas.

She pushed him away and the girls ran inside while Awais retreated to his car.

The girl who lived there woke her mother, who contacted police.

Corfu Kebabs confirmed Awais was the driver and he was traced near the takeaway the following night.

Awais, of Haldane Terrace, Dundee, pled guilty to three charges of sexual assault.

