Friday court round-up — Shipmate scarred and Henry hoover heist

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Navy man who scarred a shipmate after glassing him in the face on a Christmas night out in Dunfermline has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Kyle Lund assaulted Charles Stokes in the Somewhere Else bar in the city’s Guildhall Street on December 7 2022.

The 23-year-old first offender left his victim needing stitches to two cuts around his eye.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously that Lund, of Barnsley, was employed by the Royal Navy at the time of the offence and stationed within HMS Prince of Wales, berthed at Rosyth for repairs.

HMS Prince of Wales off Rosyth dockyard

Mr Stokes was also stationed on the boat but in a different part and they were unknown to each other.

They were both out socialising on their Christmas night but in separate groups.

The court heard Lund became involved in an exchange of words with two witnesses before Mr Stokes intervened.

He then struck his victim in the face with a glass tumbler.

The Somewhere Else bar on Guildhall Street, Dunfermline

Lund then ran out of the bar but returned a short time later and informed police he was responsible.

He told officers: “I hit him after they said they were going to get me outside”.

Lund appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence lawyer Lee Qumsieh said Lund, a marine engineer, is still in the Navy but on a different ship.

He said there had been some tension between two groups from the same ship and that it came to a head on this occasion, with some threatening comments made to Lund.

The solicitor said alcohol consumption was also a factor.

A reference from Lund’s boss also said he was a young man of “great promise”.

Sheriff Krista Johnston sentenced him to 220 hours of unpaid work and two years of offender supervision.

Children injured in dog attack

A Fife man left his ex’s American Mastiff dog unsupervised outside a Co-op supermarket when it managed to free itself and attack two children.

Brian Waugh had tied the dog to a wooden noticeboard at the store in Chapel Street, High Valleyfield.

Brian Waugh appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

But it broke its tether and jumped on a boy and girl, both 14, biting one of them and puncturing their skin.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard 34-year-old Waugh made “minimal effort” to get the dog under control and, when he did, left without apologising or assisting.

But Waugh claimed the lead had snapped and he just wanted to get the dog away as he was struggling to get it under control.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work. The sheriff also issued a contingent destruction order, meaning the dog has to be muzzled when in public.

Henry hoover heist

A serial thief who stole her neighbour’s car, along with a range of items including a Henry vacuum cleaner, has been placed on a curfew.

Meghan Beckers crept into a house in Perth’s North Muirton area on New Year’s Day and made off with an expensive haul.

She drove away in Charlotte Hamilton’s Vauxhall Vectra, but smashed it into a tree a few streets away.

Meghann Beckers.
Meghann Beckers. Image: Facebook

Beckers appeared at Perth Sheriff Court last week and admitted the theft, as well as a charge of driving while unfit through drink and drugs.

The court heard how the 36-year-old was one of around 500 prisoners being release early as part of a Scottish Government scheme to tackle overcrowding.

She returned to the dock for sentencing, having been released a few days ahead of her release date for a separate conviction.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon ordered her to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

She must stay indoors between 7pm and 7am as part of a three-month restriction of liberty order.

Beckers, of Stronsay Court, Perth, was also banned from driving for a year and placed on supervision.

She was also ordered to pay £101 compensation to the city’s Bothy restaurant, after stealing a bottle of alcohol from there on May 4 2022.

We told how Ms Hamilton was left “on edge” following the sneak-in theft.

“I’ve never been anxious in my life, but now I’m anxious all the time,” she said.

Drugs mule busted

A cross-border drugs mule who was paid £500 to ship almost £80,000 worth of cannabis to Dundee has been jailed.

Cash-strapped Lukasz Losinski said he was recruited as a courier by a man named ‘Damian’ in a Dundee nightclub.

Lukasz Losinski
Lukasz Losinski. Image: Facebook

Losinski was paid £500 in cash each time he made a trip to England to deliver drugs.

However, police had been monitoring his activities and arrested Losinski after raiding his home in Fintry.

The 35-year-old first offender has been locked up for 18 months after he previously pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to being concerned in the supply of cannabis over a three-month period.

And prosecutors will launch action under Proceeds of Crime legislation to try and claw back any money he obtained from the drugs trade.

Caught with weapons and drugs

A man is behind bars after being caught with a knife, two knuckledusters, cocaine and heroin in Dundee.

Robert Brown appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court via a video link from HMP Perth to plead guilty to six charges.

On February 11 last year, he admitted having the three weapons on Moncur Street in Dundee.

Then at West Bell Street Police HQ, he admitted possessing the two Class A drugs.

Brown, who has been on remand since May 7, also admitted failing to appear at a court hearing on March 5 this year.

His solicitor Billy Somerville explained the 33-year-old was homeless at that time.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until August 5 for reports and refused a motion for bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

