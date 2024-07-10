Abusive Kirkton boyfriend attacked partner in health centre waiting room as she held baby

An abusive Kirkton boyfriend attacked his partner in the waiting room of a Dundee doctors surgery while she was holding a baby.

Kyle-John Nairn-Jackson then challenged the receptionist to a fight.

The assault at Wallacetown Health Centre was the start of a cruel campaign of domestic abuse that involved violence and threatening messages, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Nairn-Jackson, 21, was brought to the dock from HMP Perth to admit a catalogue of offences.

He was released on bail, having spent nearly a year on remand, and will be sentenced next month.

Waiting room tantrum

Fiscal depute Lee Corr said Nairn-Jackson and his partner were at the Wallacetown clinic on November 15 2022.

After a disagreement, Nairn-Jackson kicked the woman.

He then punched her to the face while she was holding a baby.

The thug then began threatening the centre’s receptionist, asking: “Do you want to get headered?” before adding “ginger” and “let’s go outside.”

The court was further told that in March last year, Nairn-Jackson’s victim had been out to mark the anniversary of her grandfather’s passing when she received a message from him in a breach of court orders.

She got home at 2am to find him already inside her home.

Mr Corr said she could see Nairn-Jackson was in a bad mood.

He followed her into the kitchen and grabbed her by the throat, one hand to the front and one to the back.

He squeezed her neck and pushed her towards the window.

She fell to the floor and screamed for him to get off her.

A friend who had returned home with the woman opened the kitchen door, but Nairn-Jackson slammed it shut again.

The woman eventually escaped into the living room and tried to keep Nairn-Jackson shut out, but he forced his way in.

He then sat down calmly as if nothing was wrong.

Police were contacted.

Cut off her breathing

On another occasion in July 2023, Nairn-Jackson attended at the woman’s flat intoxicated.

He pushed her and she fell onto a couch.

The woman tried to call her family and police, but Nairn-Jackson took her phone.

On another occasion later that month, the woman was sat on her bed when Nairn-Jackson took her phone and threw it at her private parts, causing bruising.

Also in July, Nairn-Jackson sat on the woman as she lay on the floor following an altercation.

He put his hands around her neck and cut off her breathing for a few seconds.

After that, he punched and kicked her on the body and kicked a door, causing damage.

Later that month, he sent messages instructing the woman to slit her wrists and told her she’d be better off dead.

The court also heard of an incident at Douglas Community Library, where Nairn-Jackson repeatedly called the woman a “fat b*****” and spat in her face.

Guilty plea

Nairn-Jackson has been behind bars since August 23 last year, two days after he missed an earlier court hearing.

He pled guilty to five separate charges, dating back to November 2022, including assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Nairn-Jackson was later released from court with special bail conditions to leave the woman alone, but he admitted breaching these on March 25 and 26 last year.

He attended at her flat and refused to leave when requested to.

He further admitted engaging in a campaign of domestic abuse towards the woman between March 25 and July 28 last year.

He sent her abusive and threatening messages, attended at her home uninvited, pushed her on the body, sat on top of her, seized her by the throat and compressed it restricting her breathing and repeatedly punched, kicked and struck her on the head and body.

Nairn-Jackson, of Dundee’s Haldane Place, kicked a door, made offensive remarks and spat in her face.

He was subject to three different bail orders during his catalogue of offending which left his victim injured.

He also admitted breaching special bail conditions to leave the woman alone again between April and July last year by sending her messages.

“Remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed”

Solicitor James Laverty explained the only time Nairn-Jackson had been in trouble before was for a Justice of the Peace level case involving threatening or abusive behaviour.

Mr Laverty said: “He has been in custody since August 23 last year, which equates to a 21 month sentence.

“This is a very contrite young man, remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour over this particular period of time.

“He has had the last 10 months to consider where his his life is going to go.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered reports ahead of sentencing on August 15.

She released Nairn-Jackson on bail with special conditions protecting his victim.

The sheriff warned him that further breaches could result in him being locked up again.

