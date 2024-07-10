Abusive Kirkton boyfriend attacked partner in health centre waiting room as she held baby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abusive Kirkton boyfriend attacked partner in health centre waiting room as she held baby

Kyle-John Nairn Jackson, 21, spent almost a year on remand and will be sentenced next month after admitting a campaign of domestic abuse.

By Ross Gardiner
Image illustrates frontage of the health centre.
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

An abusive Kirkton boyfriend attacked his partner in the waiting room of a Dundee doctors surgery while she was holding a baby.

Kyle-John Nairn-Jackson then challenged the receptionist to a fight.

The assault at Wallacetown Health Centre was the start of a cruel campaign of domestic abuse that involved violence and threatening messages, Forfar Sheriff Court heard.

Nairn-Jackson, 21, was brought to the dock from HMP Perth to admit a catalogue of offences.

He was released on bail, having spent nearly a year on remand, and will be sentenced next month.

Waiting room tantrum

Fiscal depute Lee Corr said Nairn-Jackson and his partner were at the Wallacetown clinic on November 15 2022.

After a disagreement, Nairn-Jackson kicked the woman.

He then punched her to the face while she was holding a baby.

The thug then began threatening the centre’s receptionist, asking: “Do you want to get headered?” before adding “ginger” and “let’s go outside.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

The court was further told that in March last year, Nairn-Jackson’s victim had been out to mark the anniversary of her grandfather’s passing when she received a message from him in a breach of court orders.

She got home at 2am to find him already inside her home.

Mr Corr said she could see Nairn-Jackson was in a bad mood.

He followed her into the kitchen and grabbed her by the throat, one hand to the front and one to the back.

He squeezed her neck and pushed her towards the window.

She fell to the floor and screamed for him to get off her.

A friend who had returned home with the woman opened the kitchen door, but Nairn-Jackson slammed it shut again.

The woman eventually escaped into the living room and tried to keep Nairn-Jackson shut out, but he forced his way in.

He then sat down calmly as if nothing was wrong.

Police were contacted.

Cut off her breathing

On another occasion in July 2023, Nairn-Jackson attended at the woman’s flat intoxicated.

He pushed her and she fell onto a couch.

The woman tried to call her family and police, but Nairn-Jackson took her phone.

On another occasion later that month, the woman was sat on her bed when Nairn-Jackson took her phone and threw it at her private parts, causing bruising.

Also in July, Nairn-Jackson sat on the woman as she lay on the floor following an altercation.

He put his hands around her neck and cut off her breathing for a few seconds.

After that, he punched and kicked her on the body and kicked a door, causing damage.

Later that month, he sent messages instructing the woman to slit her wrists and told her she’d be better off dead.

The court also heard of an incident at Douglas Community Library, where Nairn-Jackson repeatedly called the woman a “fat b*****” and spat in her face.

Guilty plea

Nairn-Jackson has been behind bars since August 23 last year, two days after he missed an earlier court hearing.

He pled guilty to five separate charges, dating back to November 2022, including assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Nairn-Jackson was later released from court with special bail conditions to leave the woman alone, but he admitted breaching these on March 25 and 26 last year.

He attended at her flat and refused to leave when requested to.

He further admitted engaging in a campaign of domestic abuse towards the woman between March 25 and July 28 last year.

He sent her abusive and threatening messages, attended at her home uninvited, pushed her on the body, sat on top of her, seized her by the throat and compressed it restricting her breathing and repeatedly punched, kicked and struck her on the head and body.

Nairn-Jackson, of Dundee’s Haldane Place, kicked a door, made offensive remarks and spat in her face.

He was subject to three different bail orders during his catalogue of offending which left his victim injured.

He also admitted breaching special bail conditions to leave the woman alone again between April and July last year by sending her messages.

“Remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed”

Solicitor James Laverty explained the only time Nairn-Jackson had been in trouble before was for a Justice of the Peace level case involving threatening or abusive behaviour.

Mr Laverty said: “He has been in custody since August 23 last year, which equates to a 21 month sentence.

“This is a very contrite young man, remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed by his behaviour over this particular period of time.

“He has had the last 10 months to consider where his his life is going to go.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered reports ahead of sentencing on August 15.

She released Nairn-Jackson on bail with special conditions protecting his victim.

The sheriff warned him that further breaches could result in him being locked up again.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

