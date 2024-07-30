Fat-fingered former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fat-fingered former Dunfermline and St Johnstone footballer jailed for abusing child in Thailand

Ian Heddle was caught out by photos of his hands during sick activities found on electronic devices seized by police.

By Grant McCabe
Ian Heddle
Ian Heddle. Image: Police Scotland

A former Tayside and Fife footballer caught out by his fat fingers after sexually abusing a young girl in Thailand has been jailed for four years.

Ian Heddle was snared after being held at Edinburgh Airport in February 2023 as he returned to the Far East.

His electronic devices were seized and police uncovered a sick haul of more than 270,000 indecent photos and videos of children.

Officers found three clips of him abusing a child – believed to be aged around eight – as she slept at an address in Chonburi in Thailand in 2019.

The 61 year-old was recognised on the footage due to his fat fingers and wedding ring captured on camera.

Extended sentence

Heddle – a professional midfielder in the 1980s and 90s – was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had pled guilty last month to sexually assaulting the girl between September 26 and October 12 2019 while a UK national in Thailand.

First offender Heddle further admitted two indecent images charges.

Judge John McCormick said he was satisfied an extended sentence had to be imposed.

As well as the jail-term, Heddle will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

Ian Heddle.
Heddle in his playing days.

Heddle had lived in Thailand while employed as a crane operator for an offshore firm.

The court heard how he had been linked to the viewing and uploading of child abuse material from the web.

This was said to have been done at a property in Scotland where he stayed while visiting from Thailand.

Heddle was not there when police called but officers got information he was catching a flight at Edinburgh Airport on February 19 2023.

He was arrested and a number of devices – including the iPhone, a laptop and hard drive – were taken away to be examined.

Sick photos and videos found

Prosecutor Tracey Brown told the court: “He was interviewed and spoke freely.

“He admitted to the possession of indecent images of children.

“He stated that there would be thousands of images and videos in his hard drive and that they were categorised into folders.”

Miss Brown said there was a total of 272,936 photos as well as 4,001 clips.

After appearing in court, he was bailed, had his passport seized and was ordered to remain in Scotland.

Miss Brown said further checks of the iPhone 12 revealed “contact offending” involving Heddle and an unknown young female.

The court was told “facial features” could not be identified.

Miss Brown added: “However, the hands were relatively chubby with hairs on his fingers and he was wearing a distinct wedding band.”

Road sweeper

Heddle was traced by police to Dunfermline, in September 2023 where he had been working as a road sweeper.

Miss Brown: “During an interview, he verified himself as the person in the pictures and videos carrying out the sexual assault of the child.”

Court papers had Heddle’s last address as Lochgelly in Fife.

His KC Brian McConnachie said Heddle had a “willingness to seek treatment” for his sick behaviour days after his first court appearance in early 2023.

The advocate added an organisation Heddle had been dealing with described him as “wrapped in guilt and shame” at what he had done.

Mr McConnachie: “He acknowledges the significant adverse impact on the child involved.

“As far as the indecent images are concerned, he has made no attempt to portray this as a victimless crime.”

Heddle will be on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

‘Predatory danger to young young children’

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offending, Katrina Parkes said: “British nationals who sexually abuse children abroad will face justice here.

“Ian Heddle is a predatory individual who poses a danger to young children.

“Where legislation allows us to prosecute those who abuse children, we will use every power available to ensure offenders are identified and held accountable.

“We will continue to work with specialist police, international partners, and cybercrime teams to track down and prosecute those who target children.”

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigations Unit said: “Heddle’s behaviour was deplorable with no thought to the young child he sexually assaulted or the victims depicted in the images and videos he was viewing.

“His sentencing sends a clear message that anyone found guilty of these offences will be brought to justice.”

Duncan Burrage, a National Crime Agency International Liaison Officer, said: “Offenders like Ian Heddle think that they won’t get caught by travelling to the other side of the world to conduct child abuse.

“However, the NCA has the capabilities to identify and disrupt them.

“Borders are not a barrier; we work closely with our partners in the UK and overseas to ensure that Britons committing child abuse offences abroad are prosecuted and vulnerable children are safeguarded, wherever they are in the world.

“Child sexual abuse is a major global issue which requires a collective international response, which is why tackling it in all its forms remains a priority for the NCA.”

Ian Heddle
Ian Heddle with St Johnstone season 1989/90. Image: SNS

Heddle played for Dunfermline, St Johnstone, Forfar, Brechin and Kelty Hearts during his career throughout the 1980s and 90s.

He scored on his debut for the Perth side, after a £50,000 move from the Pars.

He also had a brief period playing in Australia.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

